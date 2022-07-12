Freedom Finance appoints Emma Steeley as CEO as Brian Brodie moves to Chairman

Emma will lead the next stage of the company’s exciting growth ambitions following fresh investment and the completion of recent product upgrades to the award-winning digital marketplace. Emma joins from Equifax, where she spent nearly four years as CEO of AccountScore and has spent over 16 years working in senior roles in the consumer finance and fintech sector, consistently delivering growth.



Brian Brodie will move into a newly-created Chairman role to support the transition of leadership and provide ongoing strategic support to Emma and the business.



Pollen Street Capital recently completed a significant new investment in Freedom Finance to continue to develop the business’ embedded marketplace offering.



Freedom Finance partners with over 100 of the UK’s leading lenders and leading service providers to help customers access a range of consumer credit, mortgage and other financial products through its proprietary matching platform.



Over the last few years, the number of customers searching for a loan through Freedom’s marketplace has almost doubled, with revenue and profitability at an all-time high. Registered users increased fourfold through the past year driving the returning customers’ share of revenue.



Revenue streams are increasingly diversifying as the business’ embedded marketplace is being used by brands such as Argos, Asda, The Co-Op Bank, RAC, Very Group and many more.



Emma Steeley, Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Finance, commented: “I am delighted to be joining Freedom Finance at an exciting, new period of its growth journey and look forward to further strengthening the business’ market position.



“Brian has led the business superbly over the past six years, navigating it through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic and developing it from a traditional broker to a fully-digitised lending platform that is perfectly-placed to seize the opportunities ahead.



“The embedded finance revolution only increases the relevance of our services in today’s market. I am eager to build on Brian’s hard work and unlock Freedom Finance’s huge potential with his continued support.”



Brian Brodie, Chairman of Freedom Finance, said: “It has been a privilege to drive forward Freedom Finance’s growth and long-term strategy over the past six years. Following the completion of significant product upgrades and the arrival of further investment, now is the perfect time for new leadership to take the business forward.



“Emma embodies our values of innovation and entrepreneurship and I have no doubt that she will be a great appointment bringing energy and fresh focus. The opportunities that lie ahead of Freedom Finance are hugely exciting and I greatly look forward to supporting Emma as Chairman as we continue to drive innovation in the lending sector.”

