Forex Vs. Options Trading: Which Is Better?

Options are rather similar to futures in the stock market. They are also contracts with specifications on when a particular asset on the market will be sold and at what price. However, the main difference between futures and options is the strictness of the agreement. Futures contracts oblige both parties to follow through with the terms of the agreement, while options contracts merely confer a right upon the parties which they can choose to exercise or not. A “premium” is paid as a fee to buy or open an options contract position. The two main kinds of options are call and put options. A call option gives its buyer the right to buy an asset at a predetermined price within a particular time frame. When the buyer exercises this right, the seller of the option is mandated to follow the terms of the contract of sale. Put options, on the other hand, work in a way as to give the buyer the right to sell an asset at the predetermined price within the agreed period. Once a put option buyer chooses to exercise the selling rights, the option seller is mandated to buy the assets as stipulated by the contract. Thus, a call option buyer makes profits the higher the price goes, while a put option buyer profits from downward price movements. Options trading is a leveraged market, which allows the trader to amplify the trade value by several times its original size. This can magnify profits, as well as losses.



Comparison



- Profitability:



- Options: In the sense of options, forex trading ironically nicks it over options trading. By learning how to trade the forex markets, you can enjoy the offer of spot, forwards, and futures trading markets which can encourage several different trading techniques and opportunities. Options trading does not offer as many markets, although it can nevertheless be traded in different ways.



- Risk: The volatility and slippage in the forex market could make it riskier than options markets as well. In trading, every opportunity for profits is also an opportunity for losses. Thus, the nature of options trading naturally makes it safer. However, risk management techniques, such as stop-loss which you would learn with how to trade forex, can help mitigate risk in the forex market.



- Easiness: The high level of liquidity in the forex market and the fact that it offers spot trading make it relatively easier to trade, with a basic knowledge of how to trade forex enough. Options trading requires a degree of proficiency to properly understand and navigate the market.



Conclusion



So, which is better? The frank truth is that it is near impossible to pick which is better between the two. In fact, they are two entirely different concepts. Bigger matter of fact, some exchanges can even allow you to trade forex options (but as long as you are very versed in how to trade forex)! So you could view it as forex trading being a market while options trading is more of a technique used across markets, but predominantly in the stock market. Whichever you choose out of the two would be based on your personal considerations and preferences.



