First National Realty Partners: Worth the 50k Investment?

Like many real estate investing options, there are certain requirements you’ll need to meet before this opportunity becomes available to you. However, many investors choose to opt for First National Realty Partners over the competition, which makes it an option worth considering. The real question though: is FNRP a good option for you? By the end of this article, you’ll have your answer!
Purpose
First National Realty Partners is a private real estate equity firm that focuses primarily on grocery and other commercial properties. Selecting only the most potentially profitable properties, the company manages and improves upon select real estate to realize capital over time. Through renovations, contract negotiations, triple net leases, and other methods, FNRP allows its investors to enjoy steady returns over the course of their investment(s). First National Realty Partners avoids residential properties, offering only commercial-viable investment opportunities to interested parties.
Performance
Investors expect worthwhile returns for their investments. In this regard, First National Realty Partners has a history of delivering! Although specific performance varies from property to property, FNRP generally aims for a return of 12%-18% on every piece of real estate. Historically, investors have enjoyed an average return of 12-18%. Currently, the commercial properties held by the company are valued at over $900m! Investors also enjoy an average annual cash distribution of 8%, in addition to their main compounding investment.
Investments
Investing in a REIT allows investors to own fractional shares in a real estate portfolio. However, First National Realty Partners isn’t a REIT. Instead, they mainly allow for direct investments in specific properties. FNRP enables investors to invest in multiple properties, but they will need to do so individually (with the exception of the “Opportunity Fund”). This still allows for diversification, but diversifying one’s portfolio is a manual process, rather than the automatic diversity of a REIT.
Interested investors can learn plenty about their potential investments before committing. FNRP provides a plethora of property details for each piece of real estate they have listed, encompassing current performance, projected performance, property specifics, and more.
Limitations
Unlike in previous years, many real estate investment opportunities are available to investors of all financial backgrounds. Unfortunately, the same isn’t true for First National Realty Partners. The company allows investors to invest in the “top 1% of real estate”, but potential investors will need to qualify as “accredited” first. This obstacle may prove impassable for some.
There are a few ways to become an accredited investor. It’s important to realize that there isn’t a card, formal document, or formal process to becoming an accredited investor. Rather, whether you are (or are not) is determined by your financial status! If you have a net worth of more than $1m (excluding your primary property), you’re considered an accredited investor. If you’ve made more than $200k annually for the past two years and anticipate a similar income this year, you’re an accredited investor. When investing as a couple, the annual income requirements jump to $300k. Only accredited investors can use First National Realty Partners.
The Initial Investment
Beyond the accreditation requirements, you’ll also need to have a minimum of $50,000 to invest. You can fund your account using a check or by wire transfer. You’ll be provided with all the necessary documentation and reports during the investment period, which can be accessed from the investor portal on FNRP. You can choose to invest as a “Limited Partnership” or in the “Opportunity Fund.”
Investing as an LP allows for exclusive investment deals based on the individual price of a property, whereas the Opportunity Fund offers fractional investment in the entire FNRP portfolio.
Alternative Options
Although investing with First National Realty Partners can be a lucrative opportunity, it isn’t accessible to everyone. Being an accredited investor is hard enough, but having a “spare” $50k also poses its own challenges. Fortunately, you can still invest in real estate even if you can’t meet these requirements: you’ll just need to consider alternative options instead.
● If you’re accredited… but don’t have $50,000 to invest, consider EquityMultiple. This crowdfund investment platform offers both individual and pooled investment opportunities, providing opportunities for different investment styles. The minimum investment varies from $5,000 to $20,000, depending on the type of investment you want to make.
● If you’re not accredited… but have at least $5,000 to invest, RealtyMogul could be a great alternative for you! This crowdfunding platform offers real estate investment options to both accredited and non-accredited investors. Non-accredited investors are limited to REITs only, but accredited investors can use all of the available services offered by the platform.
Yes, FNRP is a Worthwhile Investment
With a high bar to entry, First National Realty Partners isn’t an opportunity that’s available to everyone. However, if you meet their minimum requirements, FNRP can be a great way to make your money work for you! The profitability of your particular investment will largely depend on which property (or properties) you choose to invest in. Fortunately, FNRP provides plenty of information on each piece of real estate, so you’ll be able to set yourself up for success right from the get-go. There’s no better time to start investing than today, so why wait?
Start investing with First National Realty Partners today!
Purpose
First National Realty Partners is a private real estate equity firm that focuses primarily on grocery and other commercial properties. Selecting only the most potentially profitable properties, the company manages and improves upon select real estate to realize capital over time. Through renovations, contract negotiations, triple net leases, and other methods, FNRP allows its investors to enjoy steady returns over the course of their investment(s). First National Realty Partners avoids residential properties, offering only commercial-viable investment opportunities to interested parties.
Performance
Investors expect worthwhile returns for their investments. In this regard, First National Realty Partners has a history of delivering! Although specific performance varies from property to property, FNRP generally aims for a return of 12%-18% on every piece of real estate. Historically, investors have enjoyed an average return of 12-18%. Currently, the commercial properties held by the company are valued at over $900m! Investors also enjoy an average annual cash distribution of 8%, in addition to their main compounding investment.
Investments
Investing in a REIT allows investors to own fractional shares in a real estate portfolio. However, First National Realty Partners isn’t a REIT. Instead, they mainly allow for direct investments in specific properties. FNRP enables investors to invest in multiple properties, but they will need to do so individually (with the exception of the “Opportunity Fund”). This still allows for diversification, but diversifying one’s portfolio is a manual process, rather than the automatic diversity of a REIT.
Interested investors can learn plenty about their potential investments before committing. FNRP provides a plethora of property details for each piece of real estate they have listed, encompassing current performance, projected performance, property specifics, and more.
Limitations
Unlike in previous years, many real estate investment opportunities are available to investors of all financial backgrounds. Unfortunately, the same isn’t true for First National Realty Partners. The company allows investors to invest in the “top 1% of real estate”, but potential investors will need to qualify as “accredited” first. This obstacle may prove impassable for some.
There are a few ways to become an accredited investor. It’s important to realize that there isn’t a card, formal document, or formal process to becoming an accredited investor. Rather, whether you are (or are not) is determined by your financial status! If you have a net worth of more than $1m (excluding your primary property), you’re considered an accredited investor. If you’ve made more than $200k annually for the past two years and anticipate a similar income this year, you’re an accredited investor. When investing as a couple, the annual income requirements jump to $300k. Only accredited investors can use First National Realty Partners.
The Initial Investment
Beyond the accreditation requirements, you’ll also need to have a minimum of $50,000 to invest. You can fund your account using a check or by wire transfer. You’ll be provided with all the necessary documentation and reports during the investment period, which can be accessed from the investor portal on FNRP. You can choose to invest as a “Limited Partnership” or in the “Opportunity Fund.”
Investing as an LP allows for exclusive investment deals based on the individual price of a property, whereas the Opportunity Fund offers fractional investment in the entire FNRP portfolio.
Alternative Options
Although investing with First National Realty Partners can be a lucrative opportunity, it isn’t accessible to everyone. Being an accredited investor is hard enough, but having a “spare” $50k also poses its own challenges. Fortunately, you can still invest in real estate even if you can’t meet these requirements: you’ll just need to consider alternative options instead.
● If you’re accredited… but don’t have $50,000 to invest, consider EquityMultiple. This crowdfund investment platform offers both individual and pooled investment opportunities, providing opportunities for different investment styles. The minimum investment varies from $5,000 to $20,000, depending on the type of investment you want to make.
● If you’re not accredited… but have at least $5,000 to invest, RealtyMogul could be a great alternative for you! This crowdfunding platform offers real estate investment options to both accredited and non-accredited investors. Non-accredited investors are limited to REITs only, but accredited investors can use all of the available services offered by the platform.
Yes, FNRP is a Worthwhile Investment
With a high bar to entry, First National Realty Partners isn’t an opportunity that’s available to everyone. However, if you meet their minimum requirements, FNRP can be a great way to make your money work for you! The profitability of your particular investment will largely depend on which property (or properties) you choose to invest in. Fortunately, FNRP provides plenty of information on each piece of real estate, so you’ll be able to set yourself up for success right from the get-go. There’s no better time to start investing than today, so why wait?
Start investing with First National Realty Partners today!
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.