FireStarter Implements Blockpass KYC for Incubated Metaverse Projects

To ensure projects that it incubates and launches are secure and compliant, FireStarter will be using Blockpass' proprietary KYC solution, including the enhanced 'Managed Service' option to ensure its clients enjoy the benefits of extra reviews and a dedicated team focused on their processes.



San Francisco-based FireStarter is the first Initial Metaverse Offering (IMO) launchpad on the Polygon network, incubating GameFi, Social Token, NFT and DeFi projects. FireStarter provides resources to the top metaverse projects and communities, leading to an IMO where projects open their presale funding rounds to early supporters and $FLAME Token Holders. It aims to incubate top tier projects and bridge the gap between the mainstream and crypto.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 160,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date almost 5000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles.



"We're delighted to be working with FireStarter as they support new projects and start-ups," said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "The fact that FireStarter has made the decision to incorporate our KYC so intrinsically to their platform shows their commitment to compliance and user security."



"Partnering with Blockpass has given our community and platform the necessary framework for success," says Brian Ball, Head of Operations at FireStarter. "In working with the top metaverse projects, a certain standard is needed for a safe and compliant KYC solution. Blockpass has gone above and beyond in setting that standard and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.



Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC(TM) solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.



About Blockpass

Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC(TM), is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - in early January, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC(TM) solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.

http://www.blockpass.org



About FireStarter

FireStarter (https://www.firestarter.fi/) is the first Initial Metaverse Offering (or IMO) launchpad on the Polygon network that incubates and launches GameFi, Social Token, NFT and DeFi projects by way of the Metaverse. FireStarter incubates top tier projects, typically composed of celebrity and engineering centric teams. We leverage our real world experience in media (Forbes, Nike, Supreme, Rolling Stones Magazine, philanthropy etc) as well as in crypto that allows us to bridge the gap between the mainstream and DeFi ecosystem. Early access to FireStarter's incubation projects are granted to $FLAME token holders.

