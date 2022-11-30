Finyear Announced as Media Partner for Leading Crypto and Fintech Conferences in NYC – Benzinga’s Future of Crypto and Fintech Awards on December 7th and 8th

Detroit, Michigan, November 30th, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finyear has been announced as a media partner for the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto and Fintech Awards Conferences, which will take place on December 7th and 8th, 2022, at Pier Sixty in New York City.