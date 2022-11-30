Finyear Announced as Media Partner for Leading Crypto and Fintech Conferences in NYC – Benzinga’s Future of Crypto and Fintech Awards on December 7th and 8th

Members of the Finyear management will also be available to hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
“We’re looking forward to being at these Conferences and getting valuable insights from the amazing speaker lineup Benzinga has put together,” said Claude Calmon, CEO Calmon Partners Media & Events. “Few events offer access to such big names and networking opportunities as Benzinga does.”
“It’s an honor to count on the presence of a media partner at the level of Finyear at our NYC event,” said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. “The Benzinga Future of Crypto and Fintech Awards Conferences in NYC will bring more than 1,000 of the top movers and shakers in the crypto and fintech spaces to your backyard. This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility for all involved.”
To register for the Crypto conference please follow this link.
To register for the Fintech conference please follow this link.
Why Attend Benzinga’s Future of Crypto and Fintech Awards Conferences
Enjoy exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow at an event hosted by Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a $300 million valuation. Get priceless insights from the world’s leading crypto investors, all in one place. Hear directly from hundreds of industry insiders and dozens of project creators
like Kevin O’Leary, Anthony Scaramucci, Greg Solano, and many more!
About Finyear
Finyear daily news is the bridge between TradFi (Traditional Finance) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance).
About Benzinga’s Future of Crypto and Fintech Awards Conferences
Benzinga’s Future of Crypto and Fintech Awards Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of crypto and fintech entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.
Check out the full lineup here.
MEDIA CONTACT: Tova Citrin (tova@benzinga.com)
“We’re looking forward to being at these Conferences and getting valuable insights from the amazing speaker lineup Benzinga has put together,” said Claude Calmon, CEO Calmon Partners Media & Events. “Few events offer access to such big names and networking opportunities as Benzinga does.”
“It’s an honor to count on the presence of a media partner at the level of Finyear at our NYC event,” said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. “The Benzinga Future of Crypto and Fintech Awards Conferences in NYC will bring more than 1,000 of the top movers and shakers in the crypto and fintech spaces to your backyard. This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility for all involved.”
To register for the Crypto conference please follow this link.
To register for the Fintech conference please follow this link.
Why Attend Benzinga’s Future of Crypto and Fintech Awards Conferences
Enjoy exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow at an event hosted by Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a $300 million valuation. Get priceless insights from the world’s leading crypto investors, all in one place. Hear directly from hundreds of industry insiders and dozens of project creators
like Kevin O’Leary, Anthony Scaramucci, Greg Solano, and many more!
About Finyear
Finyear daily news is the bridge between TradFi (Traditional Finance) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance).
About Benzinga’s Future of Crypto and Fintech Awards Conferences
Benzinga’s Future of Crypto and Fintech Awards Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of crypto and fintech entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.
Check out the full lineup here.
MEDIA CONTACT: Tova Citrin (tova@benzinga.com)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.