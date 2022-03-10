Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech startup Money View raises $75 million in series D funding

Money View’s Mission: Provide access to world-class financial products to every Indian with a Smartphone.


Bengaluru headquartered fintech platform Money View has raised $75 million in their series D funding from Tiger Global, Winter Capital, Evolvence India, Accel along with other investors. The company is now valued at $625 million.

Co-founded by Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, Money View is a leading online credit platform that offers a full suite of personalized credit products like instant personal loans, cards, BNPL and personal financial management solutions. The company has partnered with over 15 financial institutions to offer credit/financial products on its platform.

With 1M+ monthly App downloads, the company is catering to 200+million underserved customers who are often ignored by banks and other financial institutions for their financial needs. Money View’s robust digital technology & frictionless user experience allows pan India reach with 75% of the users coming from Tier 2/3 cities. The company’s proprietary data models provide a 360-degree risk assessment, enabling credit for the underserved segments.

Money View has grown 4x year-over-year with strong unit economics and track record of profitability. The company is disbursing loans at an annualized run rate of $700 million and is on a trajectory to reach $1 billion AUM over the next 12 months.

The fresh funding will be used as growth capital to scale the core credit business, grow the team, and expand its product portfolio with services like digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions

The Raine Group was the exclusive financial advisor to Money View for this round.

About Money View:
Founded in 2014 by Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, Money View is a Bengaluru-headquartered Fintech company which aims to provide access to credit to every Indian with a Smartphone & a Bank Account through a suite of financial products backed by Data and Tech. Money View is a series-D funded company with investors like Winter Capital Partners, Tiger Global, Evolvence India, Accel Partners, South Park Commons, Trusted Insight, Dream Incubator and Ribbit Capital. With a series of financial products in the pipeline, Money View is aiming to disrupt the fintech market in India.

