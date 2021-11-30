Corporate Finance News
              


Mardi 30 Novembre 2021

Finologee chooses Konsentus Verify to prevent Open Banking fraud


Finologee, a fast-growing digital platform operator of robust, ready-made and compliant systems and APIs, has chosen Konsentus Verify to protect the institutions they serve with its ‘PSD2 for Banks’ platform from the risk of unauthorised third parties gaining access to valuable customer data and funds.



articles liés
Finologee was launched in 2017 to deliver compliant cutting-edge technology with a reliable user experience. The company serves more than 100 banks, institutions, and corporate clients. With its ‘PSD2 for Banks’ compliance platform, it enables 35 financial institutions to meet their regulatory obligations by providing a secure framework to permit access to their clients’ accounts by third party providers.

Konsentus Verify is an infrastructure platform enabling financial institutions to transact safely and securely within the open banking and open finance ecosystems by performing real-time identity and regulatory checking services. By checking a third party’s legitimacy and current regulatory status, each time a transaction request is made, Verify ensures that account access is never given to fraudulent third parties. Always available, it is scalable and easy to deploy.

Jonathan Prince, Co-Founder and CSO, Finologee, stated: "One of our main goals is to provide our clients with innovative solutions that offer first-class security while being able to meet ongoing regulatory requirements. In Konsentus, we have found a company that shares our values and puts the client at the heart of its offering. It will ensure that our clients' transactions remain secure during the transition from Open Banking to Open Finance.”

Mike Woods, CEO, Konsentus, stated: “The team at Finologee are experts in building high-performance infrastructure platforms that are both flexible and ready-to-implement. Their solution complements the service Konsentus Verify provides to ensure their customers are protected from the risk of open banking fraud.”

About Konsentus:
Konsentus is a global platform that enables financial institutions to transact safely and securely in the open banking ecosystem
Our award-winning SaaS solution Konsentus Verify enables Financial Institutions to make informed risk management decisions ensuring account access is never given to fraudulent TPPs. Always available, our cloud-based service is scalable and easy to deploy.
Headquartered in the UK with a European base in France, Konsentus also has extensive operations across the rest of Europe.
Konsentus is ISO 27001 certified.
www.konsentus.com

About Finologee
Finologee is a fast-growing digital platform operator of robust, ready-made, and compliant systems and APIs for open finance, KYC, payments as well as telecom routing.
Finologee is a regulated company with an IT Provider and financial data communications license by the Luxembourg Minister of Finance and is also ISO/IEC 27001 certified.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear © : ISSN 2114-5369 2005-2021). Finyear ©, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.