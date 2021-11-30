Finologee chooses Konsentus Verify to prevent Open Banking fraud

articles liés
Finologee was launched in 2017 to deliver compliant cutting-edge technology with a reliable user experience. The company serves more than 100 banks, institutions, and corporate clients. With its ‘PSD2 for Banks’ compliance platform, it enables 35 financial institutions to meet their regulatory obligations by providing a secure framework to permit access to their clients’ accounts by third party providers.
Konsentus Verify is an infrastructure platform enabling financial institutions to transact safely and securely within the open banking and open finance ecosystems by performing real-time identity and regulatory checking services. By checking a third party’s legitimacy and current regulatory status, each time a transaction request is made, Verify ensures that account access is never given to fraudulent third parties. Always available, it is scalable and easy to deploy.
Jonathan Prince, Co-Founder and CSO, Finologee, stated: "One of our main goals is to provide our clients with innovative solutions that offer first-class security while being able to meet ongoing regulatory requirements. In Konsentus, we have found a company that shares our values and puts the client at the heart of its offering. It will ensure that our clients' transactions remain secure during the transition from Open Banking to Open Finance.”
Mike Woods, CEO, Konsentus, stated: “The team at Finologee are experts in building high-performance infrastructure platforms that are both flexible and ready-to-implement. Their solution complements the service Konsentus Verify provides to ensure their customers are protected from the risk of open banking fraud.”
About Konsentus:
Konsentus is a global platform that enables financial institutions to transact safely and securely in the open banking ecosystem
Our award-winning SaaS solution Konsentus Verify enables Financial Institutions to make informed risk management decisions ensuring account access is never given to fraudulent TPPs. Always available, our cloud-based service is scalable and easy to deploy.
Headquartered in the UK with a European base in France, Konsentus also has extensive operations across the rest of Europe.
Konsentus is ISO 27001 certified.
www.konsentus.com
About Finologee
Finologee is a fast-growing digital platform operator of robust, ready-made, and compliant systems and APIs for open finance, KYC, payments as well as telecom routing.
Finologee is a regulated company with an IT Provider and financial data communications license by the Luxembourg Minister of Finance and is also ISO/IEC 27001 certified.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
