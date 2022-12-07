Fighting The Growing Trend of Online Surveillance, Skiff Launches End-To-End Encrypted Digital Workspace

Skiff, a privacy-first, end-to-end encrypted workspace for communication and collaboration, has announced the launch of its complete workspace with the expansion to Drive and Calendar products, enabling end-to-end encrypted, privacy-first collaboration and decentralized file storage.



Similarly to Google’s product suite, Skiff's workspace products allow individuals and teams to send email, write notes, and share files. Skiff's key differentiator is that it provides complete privacy, thanks to end-to-end encryption and integration with the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). Skiff, and those employers that use its technology, do not have access to user’s documents in the same way that Google and traditional collaboration products do.



Andrew Milich, Co-Founder and CEO of Skiff said: ”Today, hundreds of millions of people are using more private messaging and email products and understand the need for protecting personal information and data. We at Skiff are building a full alternative to the workspace products people use today but built from the ground up with end-to-end encryption, security, privacy, and crypto wallet integrations.”



A core aspect of Skiff’s offering is decentralization. Using Protocol Labs’ InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), Skiff allows users to encrypt their documents and scatter them across a network of storage hosts. As well as regular web2 users, Skiff is aiming to reach a broad range of crypto native users by acting as the only Web3 and wallet native workspace product, integrating with a variety of crypto wallets including MetaMask, Keplr, and Brave. Users are able to sign in to Skiff using their crypto wallet instead of their email addresses, meaning that privacy conscious users who use decentralized identity solutions will be able to log in anonymously and without revealing their email.



In the short time since Skiff’s launch in 2021, over 200K people have signed up to use its products with operational use across a number of industry verticals from prominent Web3 organizations to media companies



Jason Ginsberg, co-founder and CTO, said: "Data is the most valuable resource on the internet. But most centralized Web2 platforms, by default, own the keys that encrypt your data online. At Skiff, we totally invert these dynamics. We empower our users to be the owners of their data. For too long, technical barriers-to-entry have made it notoriously difficult for people to adopt privacy. But Skiff's workspace allows users to integrate into a privacy-first environment without tradeoffs: we bring usability, craft, and delight to end-to-end encryption and web3 tech. We want to make sure anyone can take their thoughts and ideas to the next level."



About Skiff:

Skiff is a privacy-first, end-to-end encrypted, wallet-native workspace for communication and collaboration built to be the future of work. Unlike other major email and collaborative products, Skiff is fully end-to-end encrypted and integrates with crypto wallets, giving users true ownership over their own data. Skiff's workspace products allow individuals and teams to send email, write notes, and share files - all in complete privacy. Skiff's mission is to enable consumers to transition from cloud storage providers to a fully private storage platform that is censorship-resistant, decentralized, and end-to-end encrypted

Skiff has raised over $20m USD. The company’s seed and series A rounds were led by Sequoia Capital. Skiff is also backed by Protocol Labs, a leading open-source research, development and deployment laboratory, and uses IPFS to unlock the power of the decentralized internet to demonstrate consumer applications.

