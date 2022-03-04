Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News

Fastbase Acquires Etheralabs.io

Fastbase Acquires Strategic Stake in New York-Based Blockchain Technology Company Etheralabs.io


Fastbase Acquires Etheralabs.io
Fastbase. ("The Company", "we" and "our") (OTC: FBSE) announced today that it has acquired 24.5% of Etheralabs LLC, a New York City based venture lab and ecosystem that invests in, builds and implements disruptive technologies across the Blockchain area.

Fastbase CEO Rasmus Refer said: "Etheralabs LLC's disruptive technology and products are in line with fastbase's mission to become the world's leading data provider. Fastbase's vision is always to be first with the most superior technologies to collect, analyze and provide data to companies to empower sales and marketing. Fastbase are already using advanced crawler technology, AI and with the acquisition of 24.5% stake in Etheralabs LLC, Fastbase can now access the latest blockchain technology to empower data distribution. As early as May, we expect to be able to make use of the new blockchain technology and distribute billions of data quickly and securely between companies all over the world."

Bryan Feinberg, CEO and Founder of Etheralabs, said: "Fastbase capabilities combined with our background in transforming large data ecosystems into living communities create a definitive way to leverage our background to accelerate Fastbase into one of the world's leading data analytics companies. Together with Fastbase will we develop completely new data platforms that will change the way you view and use data."

About Etheralabs LLC
Etheralabs is New York City based venture lab and ecosystem that invests in, builds, and deploys disruptive technologies across the Blockchain landscape. Etheralabs fast-tracks ideas into solutions that help high-growth companies with a focus on capital appreciation and scale via early-stage identification and accelerated resource deployment. The acceleration model lays the foundation for taking promising IP from both concept to company and from revenue to profitability, culminating in a fully functioning portfolio venture that is ready to attract follow-on funding, an acquisition partner, or to operate as a standalone company.
https://etheralabs.io

Fastbase raises expectations for the full-year result 2022 after the strategic acquisition of the New York-based blockchain company Etheralabs.

Fastbase Inc.
http://www.fastbase.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Vendredi 4 Mars 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

ABAS France annonce 20 recrutements en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

STAGE – Analyste Capital Investissement

Stage - Assistant Gérant d’Actifs – 5/6 mois

Internship - AXA VENTURE PARTNERS - Venture Capital Analyst - July 2022

Offre de Stage Private Equity - Axio Capital

Eurazeo internship offer: Private Debt Analyst

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Le cabinet Bignon Lebray nomme deux counsels : Louis Vallet et Paul Brisset

Shearman & Sterling a accueilli très récemment à Paris une équipe de quatre associés : Xavier Norlain, Jeremy Scemama, Maud Manon et Matthieu Lampel

FTPA coopte Romain Lantourne en qualité d’associé

François Sabaté devient Directeur Général d’I&S Adviser

Visa Appoints Jennifer Como as Head of Investor Relations

Josh Rayner Joins Hut 8 Mining as VP of Sales

Capital.com appoints ex-IG Group director to steer UK business

BD Multimédia : une entrée remarquée sur le marché des NFT

emlyon business school lance un Executive MBA online

Temperaa Avocats accueille Corinne Diez, avocate associée et son collaborateur Kévin Mavungu

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Fastbase Acquires Etheralabs.io

Baker McKenzie conseille Bizlink sur l'acquisition de Leoni pour 450M€

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner aux côtés de Qair International pour l’émission d’un premier Euro PP Green Bond

Création de KOPPER, le cabinet d’avocats qui accompagne la croissance des entreprises en France et à l’international

ABAS France annonce 20 recrutements en 2022 pour accompagner sa croissance

Data-altruisme : L’Exploratoire Sopra Steria Next et la Human Technology Foundation dévoilent leur nouveau rapport pour une exploitation éthique des données

Vesta Equity Launches Global Real Estate NFT Marketplace on Algorand

Rarify Raises $10M at $100M Valuation to Make Commercial NFT Adoption a Reality

Mayer Brown conseille Sword Group dans le cadre de la cession des activités GRC à Riskonnect

Economie circulaire du CO2 : CarbonWorks lève 11M€

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Ontology Releases Ethereum Virtual Machine and Announces $10 Million Fund To Support Web3 Developers Building On Ontology

Aligned, an Emerging Player in DeFi & Web3 Infrastructure, Raises $34M to Power the Future of Blockchain Technology

Les cabinets d’experts-comptables sont plus performants que les banques d’investissement en matière d’audit des M&A

Slope Finance announces the close of an $8m Series A funding co-lead by Solana Venture and Jump Capital

Finary lève 8M€ pour démocratiser la banque privée

Digitalisation des résultats TOEIC - une 1ère à grande échelle & blockchain

Osmosis DeX now lets users LP and Stake with the same asset

Shearman & Sterling a accueilli très récemment à Paris une équipe de quatre associés : Xavier Norlain, Jeremy Scemama, Maud Manon et Matthieu Lampel

Secteur bancaire européen : les comptes de Swift*

Oceidon Expands NFT Utility Into Decentralised Finance (DeFi)