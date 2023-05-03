Factbox: Governments race to regulate AI tools

AUSTRALIA

* Seeking input on regulations



The government requested advice on how to respond to AI from Australia's main science advisory body and is considering next steps, a spokesperson for the industry and science minister said in April.



BRITAIN

* Planning regulations



Britain said in March it planned to split responsibility for governing AI between its regulators for human rights, health and safety, and competition, rather than creating a new body.



CHINA

* Planning regulations



China's cyberspace regulator in April unveiled draft measures to manage generative AI services, saying it wanted firms to submit security assessments to authorities before they launch offerings to the public.



China's capital Beijing will support leading enterprises in building AI models that can challenge ChatGPT, its economy and information technology bureau said in February.



EUROPEAN UNION

* Planning regulations



Members of the European Parliament reached a preliminary deal on the draft of the EU's Artificial Intelligence Act, that could pave the way for the world's first comprehensive laws governing the technology.



The draft, which will be voted by a committee of lawmakers on May 11, identified copyright protection as central to the effort to keep AI in check.



Members of European Parliament raced to update the rules to catch up with an explosion of interest in generative AI, Reuters interviews with four lawmakers and two other sources close to discussions found.



The European Data Protection Board, which unites Europe's national privacy watchdogs, said in April it had set up a task force on ChatGPT, a potentially important first step towards a common policy on setting privacy rules on AI.



The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) has joined in the concern about ChatGPT and other AI chatbots, calling on EU consumer protection agencies to investigate the technology and the potential harm to individuals.



FRANCE

* Investigating possible breaches



France's privacy watchdog CNIL said in April it was investigating several complaints about ChatGPT after the chatbox was temporarily banned in Italy over a suspected breach of privacy rules.



France's National Assembly approved in March the use of AI video surveillance during the 2024 Paris Olympics, overlooking warnings from civil rights groups that the technology posed a threat to civil liberties.



G7

* Seeking input on regulations



Group of Seven advanced nations should adopt "risk-based" regulation on artificial intelligence, G7 digital ministers said after a meeting to discuss AI technologies on April 29-30 in Japan.



IRELAND

* Seeking input on regulations



Generative AI needs to be regulated, but governing bodies must work out how to do so properly before rushing into prohibitions that "really aren't going to stand up", Ireland's data protection chief said in April.



ITALY

* Lifted ban



ChatGPT is available again to users in Italy, a spokesperson for OpenAI said on April 28.



Italy temporarily banned ChatGPT in March after its data protection authority raised concerns over possible privacy violations and for failing to verify that users were aged 13 or above, as it had requested.



SPAIN

* Investigating possible breaches



Spain's data protection agency said in April it was launching a preliminary investigation into potential data breaches by ChatGPT. It has also asked the EU's privacy watchdog to evaluate privacy concerns surrounding ChatGPT, the agency told Reuters in April.



U.S.



* Seeking input on regulations



Senator Michael Bennet introduced a bill on April 27 that would create a task force to look at U.S. policies on artificial intelligence, and identify how best to reduce threats to privacy, civil liberties and due process.



The Biden administration said in April it was seeking public comments on potential accountability measures for AI systems.



President Joe Biden had earlier told science and technology advisers that AI could help to address disease and climate change, but it was also important to address potential risks to society, national security and the economy.



Compiled by Amir Orusov and Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk Editing by Milla Nissi and Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

REUTERS



