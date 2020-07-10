FTPA conseil de Xenothera dans le cadre de sa levée de fonds de près de 8 millions d’euros pour son traitement contre le Covid-19

articles liés
Xenothera est une biotech nantaise créée en 2014, spécialisée en immunologie, maladies infectieuses et oncologie. Son candidat-médicament contre le Covid-19, baptisé Xav-19, repose sur un procédé innovant de production d'anticorps, et sera soutenu par l’Etat à hauteur de 2,3 millions d’euros et par l’Union européenne à hauteur de 2,1 millions d’euros.
Xenothera devient également la première société à bénéficier du Programme d’investissements d’avenir (PIA) mis en place par Bpifrance.
Ces financements permettent à Xenothera d’accélérer les procédures de son candidat-médicament et de préparer son essai clinique de traitement des patients en début d’hospitalisation.
Sur cette opération, l’équipe FTPA était composée d’Antoine Gautier-Sauvagnac et Coralie Oger, avocats associés et François-Xavier Beauvisage et Johanna Grangier, avocats collaborateurs.
A propos de FTPA :
FTPA est aujourd’hui l’un des plus anciens cabinets d’avocats indépendants en France et traite les dossiers stratégiques de nombreuses sociétés qui lui font confiance. Fondé en 1972, FTPA réunit une équipe de près de 70 avocats aux compétences complémentaires. Le cabinet intervient et accompagne ses clients, entreprises et groupes de sociétés cotées ou non, en France et à l’international, pour tous leurs projets, dossiers et contentieux complexes. Le cabinet a développé une approche très pragmatique des enjeux juridiques et couvre tous les grands domaines du droit et du contentieux des affaires.
