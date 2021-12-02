Corporate Finance News
              


Jeudi 2 Décembre 2021

F5 Crypto Capital launches open-ended Crypto Fund in Germany


An open-ended German crypto fund for semi-professional and professional investors is launching and accepting subscriptions as of now.



Berlin-based crypto consultancy F5 Crypto Capital is enabling qualified investors to invest in the crypto market through its subsidiary F5 Crypto Management GmbH. Investments into the Germany based fund are now possible.

Investment Strategy in the Crypto Market

The F5 Crypto Fonds 1 aims for high diversification through targeted selection of crypto assets. The basis of the investment strategy are fundamental analyses by a team of crypto experts with many years of experience in the crypto markets.

In addition, a significant part of the fund follows an index-based investment strategy. F5 Crypto Management GmbH draws on the expertise of Prof. Hermann Elendner, who developed the F5 Crypto Index after being a researcher at Humboldt University in Berlin. The F5 Crypto Index is considered one of the most renowned crypto indices in Europe.

Together, fundamental and index-based strategies cover broad parts of the crypto market, such as Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Metaverse applications and Web 3.0 projects.

Advantages for Investors

The distinctive feature is the open-end fund structure. F5 Crypto Fund 1 offers weekly subscription and redemption, and shares can be booked into the investor's custody account.

Security plays a major role for professional market participants, especially for cryptocurrencies, which require special security standards. By storing crypto assets in cold storage outside of trade operations, the highest possible level of security is attained.

All service providers are based in Germany and are regulated. For example, F5 Crypto works with well-known companies such as Bankhaus Scheich as trading partner and the Munich-based crypto custodian Tangany.

"I am proud that we as F5 Crypto have made investing in cryptocurrencies as easy as possible for institutional investors. The investment strategy, which is composed of qualitative technical expertise and the quantitative momentum factor of the index-based strategy, aims to maximize returns while spreading risk as much as possible. The crypto market is still in its infancy.", said Florian Döhnert-Breyer, managing director of F5 Crypto Management GmbH.

The F5 Crypto Fund 1 paves the way for diversified investing in the crypto market and increases the confidence of Europe's institutional investors in the new asset class cryptocurrencies.

