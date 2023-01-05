Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Experience the Future of Investment Banking with Finalis

Finalis, a rapidly growing investment-banking-as-a-service platform for dealmakers, recently launched its state-of-the-art platform, Finalis Marketplace. The platform allows investment bankers, placement agents and M&A advisors to offer, find and promote deal collaboration with other dealmakers in real-time without the risk of revealing their clients' identity.


Experience the Future of Investment Banking with Finalis
Finalis provides a unified white-labeled broker dealer platform that ensures a seamless experience for dealmakers. Sourcing, distributing, and executing deals at a faster rate has become a reality with Finalis Marketplace.

Founded by banking, compliance, data science, engineering and law experts, Finalis addresses a fragmented and rigid banking infrastructure that has not yet benefited from major advances in financial technology.

"With growing investment volumes, dealmakers across the globe are increasingly in search of a single platform that enables them to get complex transactions done as quickly and as cleanly as possible," said Finalis Founder and CEO Federico Baradello. "Finalis empowers dealmakers to win more mandates and close more deals. The Marketplace will become the go-to platform for all mid- to small-sized investment banks, businesses and global funds to promote, distribute and find opportunities in the private markets. We look forward to growing and enhancing the platform for bankers and our clients to capture more value and get the exposure they deserve."

"Finalis Marketplace is a game-changer for affiliates like me on the platform. I have met a number of impressive and accomplished dealmakers across various industries and geographies," said Daniela Messina, Managing Member at Portside Capital Solutions. "Finalis makes it easy and efficient to share deal flow, to connect and collaborate with others on the platform. The Finalis team goes above and beyond to help make thoughtful internal connections and I look forward to using the platform to continue achieving value for years to come."

Finalis Marketplace launched its beta version on March 21, 2022, has received great feedback and achieved outstanding results with over 600 deals in the platform, 250+ collaboration requests, with a total of $3 billion+ in deal transaction value open to collaboration. Through scalable white-glove solutions, Finalis Marketplace opens up significant deal value, giving bankers access to a marketplace that leverages the Finalis affiliate network.

About Finalis
Finalis is the leading platform enabling securities brokerages to operate legally and compliantly. The firm delivers a white-labeled regulatory affiliation and compliance back-office solution that supports a wide range of securities dealmaking including: M&A, capital raising, private placements, direct participation programs, fintech marketplaces, and alternative investment sponsors.
Finalis provides superior leverage to securities brokers with the Finalis Hub, which delivers a hassle-free deal management solution, and the Finalis Marketplace, which connects brokers with one another to gain insights and explore deal collaborations.
Launched in 2020 and growing rapidly, the San Francisco- and New York-based firm is on a mission to power dealmakers by building the world's largest securities brokerage platform. The Finalis platform currently handles transactions with more than $16 billion dollars in deal value, supports over 175 boutiques, and has more than 850 active mandates in the market. For more information, please visit www.finalis.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Autres articles

Jeudi 5 Janvier 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

SQLI France recrute 360 talents en 2023 pour accompagner sa croissance de 9%

Offre : Responsable back/middle office et compliance - Société de Gestion Impact

Offre : Manager Conseil en stratégie spécialisé en RSE F/H - Paris 8

Offre : Analyste experimenté en Due Diligence RSE/ ESG - Transaction Services - Paris

Les 7 plus grands cabinets d'audit-conseil lancent La Grande Question, une consultation inédite dédiée à la jeunesse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Emmanuel Duclos est nommé Président de Deutsche Bank France

MANGOPAY nomme Carlos Sanchez Arruti au poste de Chief Financial Director

Hut 8 Appoints New CFO

Le groupe Orians recrute Florian Lecoeur au poste de CFO/DAF

OKX Appoints Experienced International Finance Lawyer Nicole Purin as Deputy General Counsel

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

NFT Factory : plus que 10 jours pour découvrir « Ça sent le crypto-sapin », l’expo décalée et, un poil, subversive

How to Stay Focused in Blockchain and Crypto

Interview | elqano démocratise l’accès à la connaissance dans les entreprises

2002, l’année des normalisations

INGENA et OSLO au cœur des enjeux de la performance durable de la Banque, de l’Assurance et de la Finance, des achats responsables à la qualité de vie au travail

Conjuguer souveraineté et expertise : un impératif en matière de sécurité pour les acteurs industriels

Emmanuel Duclos est nommé Président de Deutsche Bank France

Largillière Finance conseille la Banque Wormser Frères dans son rapprochement avec Finance SA, société de gestion d’actifs

Experience the Future of Investment Banking with Finalis

The Hashgraph Association Announces Funding for First Cohorts of Projects Completing its Innovation Program

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

mano.bank chose iDenfy’s identity verification for smoother customer onboarding

DCM Suisse and Plato Announce Strategic Partnership for Ai Powered Content and Data Intelligence Syndication

Prévisions 2023 de GTT Communications - Cédric Milloux

Le présent et le futur

The Hashgraph Association Announces Funding for First Cohorts of Projects Completing its Innovation Program

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.