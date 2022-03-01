Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News

Evmos Enables Cross-Chain Applications Spanning Ethereum and Cosmos Ecosystems with Mainnet Launch

Developers can now easily deploy smart contracts across both ecosystems through the Evmos gateway.


Evmos Enables Cross-Chain Applications Spanning Ethereum and Cosmos Ecosystems with Mainnet Launch
Evmos, the port-of-entry from Ethereum to Cosmos, today announces its Mainnet Launch. Evmos, built using the Cosmos SDK, serves as the primary IBC-compatible, EVM-based chain that brings composability, interoperability, and fast finality to cross-chain contracts. With its mainnet launch, developers will be able to easily build cross-chain applications (xApps) and create deep integrations between Ethereum and Cosmos.

This landmark update will make interchain transactions possible across the Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems, unlocking value and creating a massive opportunity for new and existing projects. Ethereum-based developers can continue writing smart contracts in Solidity and Vyper and have them work across any IBC-compatible blockchains. And through integrations with Nomad and Connext, Evmos incorporates low-cost and trust-minimized interoperability between Ethereum apps in order to maximize the possibilities for developers connecting Ethereum to the Cosmoverse. Interoperability is a core developing theme of Web3 and Evmos’ Mainnet launch is rapidly accelerating that vision.

“This is a huge leap forward for both the Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems,” said Federico Kunze Küllmer, Co-Founder of Evmos. “Interoperability between chains is the next frontier of value creation and we are excited to give Ethereum developers a frictionless way to build cross-chain applications.”

Already a variety of decentralized applications are gearing up to launch on Evmos. Diffusion Finance is the first DEX that will be deployed, Midas Capital will enable cross-chain permissionless lending, and NovaDAO will bring its treasury-backed launchpad to the platform. Evmos’ flexibility allows for a wide variety of blockchain applications to run across chains, and more than a dozen projects slated to launch in the next few weeks will include more DeFi dApps, NFT marketplaces, and more.

Just as TCP/IP gave Web2 developers a simple means for passing information across virtually any websites, Evmos enables Web3 developers to create smart contracts that seamlessly work across disparate blockchains. This paves the way for the next generation of blockchain development - cross-chain applications, or xApps, that run across multiple chains. With Evmos in place, the Internet of Blockchains enters a new and exciting stage of growth.

About Evmos
Evmos is the one of the first Ethereum Virtual Machine-based blockchains in the Cosmos ecosystem and enables developers to launch apps that run smart contracts across any number of EVM and Cosmos-based blockchains. It makes that process as simple and seamless as possible by allowing developers to continue creating apps in Solidity and Vyper like they’re accustomed to in the Ethereum ecosystem. Evmos opens a new frontier for blockchain applications, expanding the functionality of the EVM by enabling cross-chain applications that tap the liquidity and user bases of multiple blockchain ecosystems to provide more unified experiences.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 1 Mars 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

STAGE – Analyste Capital Investissement

Stage - Assistant Gérant d’Actifs – 5/6 mois

Internship - AXA VENTURE PARTNERS - Venture Capital Analyst - July 2022

Offre de Stage Private Equity - Axio Capital

Eurazeo internship offer: Private Debt Analyst

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

HSBC : nomination de Caroline Brousse

Bpifrance rejoint Lendix en souscrivant à un fonds de cofinancement associé à la plateforme de prêt

PwC rejoint le Groupe Investessor et renforce son engagement auprès des startups

Marc Touati rejoint Global Equities en tant que Directeur Général Délégué et Directeur des Etudes Economiques

Cotty Vivant Marchisio & Lauzeral : Lionel Vincent rejoint le bureau de Tokyo en qualité d’associé

EOS imaging nomme Pierre Schwich Directeur Administratif et Financier

Sage recrute Eric Daguet au poste de Directeur des systèmes d’information et de l’Organisation

Eight Advisory nomme son 22ème associé, Fabien Thièblemont

Publicis Groupe annonce la nomination de Sébastien Danet à la Présidence de VivaKi France

ACI Worldwide nommé fournisseur SWIFT Service Bureau

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Ontology Releases Ethereum Virtual Machine and Announces $10 Million Fund To Support Web3 Developers Building On Ontology

Winklevoss twins and global decacorn invest in US$29M Series A of Singapore-based fintech Volopay

STAGE – Analyste Capital Investissement

Stage - Assistant Gérant d’Actifs – 5/6 mois

Osmosis DeX now lets users LP and Stake with the same asset

Evmos Enables Cross-Chain Applications Spanning Ethereum and Cosmos Ecosystems with Mainnet Launch

CMS conseil de l’assurtech allemande Coya dans le cadre de son acquisition par le groupe Luko

SKALE-based 3air and K3 Telecom secure $10 Million USD Investment to expand in Ethiopia

Scalapay annonce une Série-B de 497M$ et se lance sur le marché du checkout en ligne

Yavin lève 5M€ pour accélérer sa croissance

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Marginfi Raises $3M In Seed Round To Build The First Cross-Margining Engine on Solana

Aligned, an Emerging Player in DeFi & Web3 Infrastructure, Raises $34M to Power the Future of Blockchain Technology

François Sabaté devient Directeur Général d’I&S Adviser

iCapital® Leads Industry Consortium to Develop Distributed Ledger-Based Enhancements for the Alternative Investment Ecosystem

Scandit : levée de fonds (série D) de 150M$ menée par Warburg Pincus

Play-to-mint NFT platform: SCRT Labs Announces Launch of Legendao

Slope Finance announces the close of an $8m Series A funding co-lead by Solana Venture and Jump Capital

Franklin conseille le Groupe Sprint dans le cadre de la reprise de la société Cartonnages Gil

Le Groupe Magellim acquiert Turgot Capital et conforte sa stratégie de diversification

RiverBank finance le groupe EMOVA à hauteur de 4M€