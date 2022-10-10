Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

European Blockchain Convention | 15-17 February, 2023 | Barcelona

The most influential blockchain & crypto event in Europe is back in Barcelona!


European Blockchain Convention | 15-17 February, 2023 | Barcelona
Join 3.000+ attendees in a 3-day event and don’t miss the opportunity to meet with the startups, investors, corporates and developers that are changing the world.

Right in the heart of Barcelona, the event will feature 200+ speakers across a variety of panels, keynotes, workshops and fire-side chats on the current state of Blockchain, Crypto, DeFi, NFTs, Metaverse and Web3.

European Blockchain Convention 2023

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Lundi 10 Octobre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Laetitia Carle, ex Morgan Stanley, rejoint la climate tech Greenly

François Barthelemy nommé Gérant au sein de Gimar&Co

Wefox Appoints Helen Heslop To Board

MANGOPAY nomme Olympe Leflambe au poste de General Counsel, Legal & Compliance

NFT Tech Appoints Frank Guo as Chief Financial Officer

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

eToro - Le bitcoin se maintient au-dessus de 20 000 $

European Blockchain Convention | 15-17 February, 2023 | Barcelona

GOin, la société d’asset management spécialiste des stratégies diversifiées en crypto-actifs, élargit sa gamme de services et lance une offre dédiée aux CGP

Web3 Gaming Marketplace AQUA.xyz Integrates with Immutable X To Expand Offerings for Core Gamers

Ex Coinbase Executives Raise $5.3Mto Launch Scale3 Labs, an Open DevOps & Telemetry Platform for Web3 Infrastructure

Arf won the PAY360 Award for its use of blockchain in financial services

Community Labs Launches Its First Product, Execution Machine (EXM.DEV) - A Decentralized Application Development Platform on the Arweave Blockchain

Abu Dhabi to Host Inaugural Middle East Blockchain Awards

Cozy Web3 Movement: Cozies announces minting of Cozies NFTs for October 10th

Adyen lance la prochaine génération de solution open banking en partenariat avec Tink

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Community Labs Launches Its First Product, Execution Machine (EXM.DEV) - A Decentralized Application Development Platform on the Arweave Blockchain

François Barthelemy nommé Gérant au sein de Gimar&Co

The sole of money is trust

Wefox Appoints Helen Heslop To Board

The Crypto Oasis Partners with Plato & Amplifi in the Middle East Region

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.