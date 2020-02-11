Euro PP "green" de 220 millions d'euros de Compagnie de Phalsbourg

articles liés
Les obligations sont cotées sur le marché Euronext Access à Paris.
Le Green Financing Framework de Compagnie de Phalsbourg a été soumis à une revue externe effectuée par Vigeo Eiris.
Cet emprunt obligataire représente à ce jour l'un des plus importants Euro PP "green" du secteur immobilier.
BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Natixis et Octo Finances sont intervenus en qualité d'arrangeurs dans le cadre de l'émission des deux premières tranches. L'émission de la troisième tranche a été arrangée par Natixis et Octo Finances.
CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats est intervenu en qualité de conseil juridique, en charge de la rédaction de la documentation. L'équipe de CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats était composée de Marc-Etienne Sébire, avocat associé, Rosetta Ferrère, avocate counsel, et Myriam Issad, avocate.
Notre cabinet d'avocats publie régulièrement un Observatoire détaillant les Euro PP ayant fait l’objet d’une annonce publique depuis la genèse du marché en 2012. L’Euro PP est une opération de financement à moyen ou long terme entre une entreprise et un nombre limité d'investisseurs professionnels, qui repose sur une documentation ad hoc négociée entre l'emprunteur et les investisseurs, avec généralement la présence d'un arrangeur. L’équipe Marchés de Capitaux, emmenée par Marc-Etienne Sébire, avocat associé responsable de l’activité, et Rosetta Ferrère, avocate counsel, coordonne la publication de l’Observatoire.
Notre cabinet d'avocats publie régulièrement un Observatoire détaillant les Euro PP ayant fait l’objet d’une annonce publique depuis la genèse du marché en 2012. L’Euro PP est une opération de financement à moyen ou long terme entre une entreprise et un nombre limité d'investisseurs professionnels, qui repose sur une documentation ad hoc négociée entre l'emprunteur et les investisseurs, avec généralement la présence d'un arrangeur. L’équipe Marchés de Capitaux, emmenée par Marc-Etienne Sébire, avocat associé responsable de l’activité, et Rosetta Ferrère, avocate counsel, coordonne la publication de l’Observatoire.
