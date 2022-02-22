Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Eurazeo internship offer: Private Debt Analyst


Internship - Private Debt Analyst.



General presentation

With almost €26 billion in assets under management, including €7.9 billion in permanent capital and more than 450 portfolio companies invested or funded, Eurazeo is one of Europe’s leading private equity companies. The Group is listed on Euronext Paris and supported by prominent shareholders, including the David-Weill family (16.7% stake), the Decaux family (17.9%) and the Richardson family (3.5%). We have a longstanding presence in France and the rest of Europe and we have global aspirations, having expanded into North America and Asia over the past ten years.

We specialize in three asset classes in which we have developed substantial expertise, helping finance businesses right across the investment spectrum. We invest for both ourselves and institutional clients. We apply our expertise across all expanding sectors, including tech, healthcare and financial services. As a committed investor, we can help companies achieve virtuous and responsible growth.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, London, Luxembourg, Frankfort, Berlin, Madrid et Milan.

Team and position overview

Team: Private Debt
Position Title: Intern
Position Location: Paris
Start Date: ASAP

Private Debt department:

With over €5 billion under management and an active presence in the European private debt markets since 2007, our existing team has completed over 200 deals in Europe, focusing on the small and mid-market segment (with enterprise values between €30 million and €1 billion). Eurazeo Private Debt can offer both investors and portfolio companies a full range of private denbt products, such as mezzanine, unitranche and senior loan to suit every situation: transfers of ownership, capital restructuring, delisting, refinancing and growth financing.

Within the Private Debt team, you will have responsibility for evaluating, executing and monitoring private debt transactions.

Core Role & Responsibilities

Key responsibilities will include:
• Initial deal review and screening;
• Business, financial and industry due diligence;
• Financial modelling and valuation analysis;
• Execution support and post-investment transaction monitoring.

This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual seeking an exposure to the private debt market.

Key Success Factors

• Previous experience in investment banking, transaction services or private equity;
• Solid academic record: pursuing a relevant Master’s degree in a top ranking Business School; Also engineering students with academic background in corporate finance will be considered;
• Strong analytical and modelling skills;
• Strong oral and written communication skills;
• Self-starter and independent thinker with strong problem solving skills;
• Some understanding of the Private Equity market would be useful;
• Fluency in English mandatory.

How to apply

If you wish to apply to this position, please feel free to send your CV to: recrutementdette@eurazeo.com


Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

