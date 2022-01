Ethereum 2022: The Force Awakens

Rollups handle the computational load on their blockchain then post a batch of ledger updates to the Ethereum mainnet. This means those transactions could theoretically inherit the full security and decentralization of the base layer in the future. Sidechains do not update mainnet balances and use their own consensus mechanisms. This tradeoff is made for applications where scalability is more important than security. Polygon is the most widely used sidechain today. By the end of 2022, Ethereum will primarily be a blockchain that is used by other layer-2 networks to interact with each other.The upgrade is important but there are a few more reasons for Ethereum to smile. While every ecosystem needs at least one killer app to drive its adoption, Ethereum has dominated multiple categories: ICOs (2017), DeFi, DAOs, and NFTs.Without a doubt, DeFi is one of the most exciting areas in finance today, with offerings ranging from asset management, yield farming or borrowing and lending, decentralized exchanges, derivatives, and stablecoins. In 2021, the market exploded from $22 billion at the start of the year to over $250 billion locked across DeFi protocols, according to data from DeFi Llama . The market has several competitors, but Ethereum’s has the lion’s share of total value locked in DeFi, around 70%, and the upcoming ETH 2.0 upgrade, should keep it in the driver’s seat.NFTs became extremely popular in 2021 with the total sales volume surging past $41 billion . Ethereum is the de facto medium for buying and selling NFTs, as most NFT projects are built on the Ethereum blockchain. Research has shown that Ethereum leads the NFT market, generating more than 97% of the sales . In the first few days of 2022, Ethereum NFT trading volume on OpenSea is already soaring. This coming year NFTs will gain even more traction and you can expect your grandmother to start asking you about NFTs. We will see the market explode with new use cases beyond art, collectibles, and gaming and Ethereum will be smack in the middle of it all.If you take a look at CoinMarketCap, you’ll see that the DAOs have a market cap of $29.5 billion . According to analytics tool DeepDAO , there are over 188 DAOs with a total of $10.1 billion in assets under management. While DAOs surged last year, the legal framework around them is mostly unclear. You can think of DAOs as internet communities with a “shared” bank account and governance token that community members hold and use to vote about where to invest the money in the account. In 2022, we will see them springing up like mushrooms in all kinds of web3 projects and communities around the world as they become more mature and mainstream.