Equipped alternative asset solution launches globally, appoints new Director of Business Development

The new entity, Equipped AI Limited (“Equipped”) is a data analytics and technology service that provides consulting in conjunction with its bespoke software platform, ‘Minerva’ to drive business solutions for the alternative asset management and broader financial services industries.



Equipped targets investors active in private equity, credit and real estate and currently has a number of existing clients, including Amitra Capital, Quilam Capital and Rcapital, and anticipates onboarding several additional clients by year end.



As part of its senior leadership team development and to support its continued rapid expansion, Equipped announces the appointment of industry veteran, Douglas Trafelet, as Director of Business Development. Douglas was previously Chief Commercial Officer of Dealroom, a data and intelligence provider for start-up investors. Prior to that, Douglas was Head of Online Sales and Marketing at Berlin-based Moonfare, which is an alternative investment platform for retail investors into private equity funds. Before joining Moonfare, he spent 5 years at PitchBook where he opened their European office as Managing Director. Douglas holds an MBA in finance and economics from the University of Chicago.



Equipped’s proprietary software platform processes raw data from disparate sources to create business information assets. Through rigorous statistical analysis using machine learning techniques, Minerva unlocks intelligence that helps drive value creation from within a variety of datasets to produce an efficient, automated and centralised tool to support investment professionals across private equity, credit and real estate strategies. Minerva already integrates directly with servicing and operating partners across Europe and captures live data feeds to enable multiple teams to drive real-time, asset management collection strategies and identify and evaluate new investment opportunities.



Mike Edwards, Managing Director at Equipped, commented:

“We are delighted to roll out Equipped and Minerva to the market as a best-in-class front office technology offering, “built by investment professionals for investment professionals”. It allows individuals and companies to analyse vast lakes of data in real-time, helping to map and execute investment strategies across multiple geographies.”



Edwards continues: “Ultimately Equipped and Minerva provide a fully digital service that enables investment professionals instant access to real-time information and supports their day-to-day activities while also delivering additional value and ROI through deep analytical review of portfolios. Equipped undoubtedly therefore offers big potential returns for adopters and we are delighted to have been able to attract Douglas to our team to lead the development of new, exciting working relationships going forward.”



Douglas Trafelet, Director of Business Development at Equipped, commented:

“I have been part of the swift development of data-led service providers over the last decade and I am excited and confident that Equipped will follow a similar trajectory due to the high quality of the solution offered. I look forward to being an instrumental part of that future.”



AnaCap Financial Partners

AnaCap is a leading specialist mid-market private equity investor, investing through complementary Financial Services Private Equity and Credit strategies.

Since 2005 the firm has raised €5.2 billion in gross AUM and completed over 100 primary investments across 16 European jurisdictions and India. We operate out of 7 offices in London, Luxembourg, New Delhi, Mumbai, Milan, Madrid and Lisbon.

Our name, AnaCap, defines our investment approach: ‘Analytics before Capital’. Our investment decisions are founded on a disciplined, operational and data-driven investment approach with support from Minerva, our digital proprietary intelligence platform.

Leveraging our deep expertise as Financial Sector investors, owners and operators, we are an active investor and generate value in Private Equity through our intense operational engagement model and carefully calibrated M&A programmes. In Credit, our active asset management approach focuses on using data intelligently to enhance recoveries and provide servicing solutions.

