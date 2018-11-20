Quotidien Finance, Crypto Daily News
              



Enterprise Ethereum Alliance Expands Presence in Asia, Opens Korea Office and Appoints Blockchain Leader Joonho Park as Regional Head


Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) today announced the opening of its office in Seoul, Korea and the appointment of Joonho Park, QraftEther Inc.’s Co-founder and CEO, as the EEA’s Regional Head. Combined with the EEA’s regional office in Tokyo, the new footprint in Korea and dedicated leadership of Enterprise Ethereum blockchain leader Joonho Park will enable the EEA to accelerate the global adoption of EEA’s standards and certification programs.



“Korea is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing blockchain markets. Given the strong EEA member base in the region, we are thrilled to welcome blockchain business leader Joonho Park to head our new hub. His Enterprise Ethereum blockchain and more than three decades of technology expertise make him the right leader to grow our blockchain initiatives in Korea. I encourage members and companies in the region to connect with Joonho to learn how to take advantage of EEA’s standards, working groups, and global resources.”

As the Regional Head of the EEA’s Korea office, Park will be the point of contact and evangelist for the region. He will be responsible for ensuring that regional members have access to EEA Specifications and other EEA member resources. Also, he will provide support for the advancement and adoption of EEA’s standards by taking part in local hackathons, workshops, training sessions, and conferences. A frequent speaker at enterprise blockchain and Internet of Things (BIoT) conferences, Park is the co-founder and CEO of QraftEther, a trailblazing Enterprise Ethereum blockchain company and EEA member providing innovative BIoT-based solutions in the region.

“Korea is awakening fast to the great potential of the EEA and Enterprise Ethereum blockchain. I am honored to be working with the EEA’s leadership to support regional members and companies looking to learn more about EEA’s standards-based approach,” said Park. “The Korean government is accelerating their investment in blockchain technology, and the EEA is best positioned to capitalize on these opportunities. I am looking forward to working alongside regional and global firms looking to achieve business results with Enterprise Ethereum and EEA standards.”

About the EEA
The EEA is a member-led industry organization based on the goal of empowering the use of Ethereum blockchain technology as an open standard for the betterment of all industries, focused on the needs of enterprises.
