Emma Joyce Joins Global Digital Finance Board

Joyce commenced her new role on December 1, 2021. GDF promotes the adoption of standards and best practices for the advancement of crypto, digital assets, and digital finance technologies.



Joyce is GDF’s current Global Ecosystem Director responsible for membership, communications, events, programmes, and content. She also serves as the secretariat to the member-led GDF Advisory Council and the Patron Board. Joyce is a former Vice President at Citi where she managed teams delivering global events aligned to the bank’s business objectives. This followed similar roles with Barclays, PwC, and Fidelity International.



She has extensive experience in community and event planning and building in the financial services sector and will lead GDF’s further global member expansion in North America, Europe and Asia, as well as into new territories in the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. Joyce will continue to build out the virtual and hybrid event model pioneered at GDF during the COVID pandemic with programming directed at executives and leaders in the crypto and digital assets sector from start-ups to global institutions, and policymakers, regulators, agencies, and central banks.



Joyce said: “I’m incredibly honoured to have joined the GDF Board and to be working with the other Board members, who are all leaders in this industry. GDF is heading into 2022 with strong momentum, and I will continue to focus on GDF’s growth initiatives, and work with our members and wider community to accelerate and advocate for the adoption of best practices for digital assets.”



In 2021 alone over 50 new members joined the organisation as companies in the digital asset industry look to GDF to support the industry advocacy agenda and accelerate the adoption of best practices and standards for crypto and digital assets. New members include Standard Chartered who joined the organisation as a Patron Member, in addition to Tether, Filecoin Foundation, UDHC (previously Maker Foundation), and OKLink who all joined GDF’s Advisory Council. Ownera, creators of the FINP2P network, which operates as an open source GDF governance node, also upgraded their membership to Patron Members.



Lawrence Wintermeyer, Global Digital Finance Executive Co-Chair, said: “Board members unanimously welcomed Emma to the GDF Board, a position well earned. She has doubled the size of the membership during her tenure and has delivered exceptional programming and content to GDF members, our wider community, and the greater public through outstanding summits, conferences, webinars, and the media. As GDF enters its next phase of global growth, Emma is an asset to the executive branch, the board and most importantly, to our members.”



Global Digital Finance

Global Digital Finance (GDF) is an industry membership body that promotes the adoption of best practices for crypto and digital assets, and digital finance technologies, through the development of standards and best practices, in a shared engagement forum with market participants, policymakers and regulators. Over 100 global organisations are members of GDF and over 350 industry professionals from around the world have worked on developing the GDF codes of conduct, the only global standard in this emerging sector.

www.gdf.io

