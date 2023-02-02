Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Elron Ventures Enables Global CISOs to Take the Investor Driver's Seat With CyberFuture

Elron Ventures, investors in early-stage tech startups in the cybersecurity and B2B software space, announced the CyberFuture alliance that brings investors and prominent CISOs from leading brands to entrepreneurs in a unique way.


Elron Ventures Enables Global CISOs to Take the Investor Driver's Seat With CyberFuture
Backed by Elron Ventures, the alliance empowers security practitioners to vet and influence investment decisions, as well as support the selected early-stage companies. CyberFuture Alliance members represent a wide range of industries across the globe, such as banking, tech, retail, travel, healthcare, pharma, and more. Alliance members include Vijaya Kaza, Chief Security Officer, Head of Engineering for Trust & Safety at Airbnb, Gerard Eschelbeck, former CISO at Google, Jairo Orea, Global CISO for Royal Caribbean Group, Al Ghous, CISO for Snapdocs, Yaron Levi, CISO for Dolby Laboratories and Ilan Abadi, Global CISO at Teva Pharmaceuticals.

For entrepreneurs, direct access to CISOs immediately translates into real-world market insights, accelerating the time to product-market fit and sharpening product focus. CyberFuture facilitates the matching of the relevant cybersecurity leaders with the selected startups, to benefit from such insights.

With CyberFuture, companies can continue forward without having to compete with other companies who are vying for CISO attention. Elik Etzion, Managing Partner at Elron and former Global CISO for Israel’s largest financial institution, Hapoalim Bank, is familiar with the CISO-to-investor gap. “We intentionally kept this alliance to a smaller, high-quality group, allowing each involved CISO to be active in decisions and work as a team,” said Etzion. “At Elron Ventures, we are not only financial backers but fellow practitioners who want to see today’s most viable early-stage solutions succeed.” Elik believes that the alliance will generate a unique value for the supported startups by crystallizing the product offering, networking, and design partnership opportunities, and navigating the go-to-market motion in global markets.

“The CyberFuture initiative is a win-win for both security leaders and entrepreneurs,” said Vijaya Kaza, Chief Security Officer, Head of Engineering for Trust & Safety at Airbnb. “It gives security leaders the opportunity to influence investment decisions and shape the future of cybersecurity, helping to stay ahead of emerging threats. At the same time, entrepreneurs leading the charge in cutting-edge innovation can benefit from the real-world expertise and guidance of security leaders who are on the front lines every day.”

Elron acts as the back office, bringing the expertise of professional investments in early-stage startups. “Sitting in the seat of ‘CISO as an Investor’ gives a new perspective on what is possible,” said Gerard Eschelbeck, former CISO at Google. “Traditionally, we as CISOs wait to see if new tools are developed for our specific needs. Here, we get to find those special ideas while they are incubating and help create a stable foundation to address critical wide-scale challenges.”

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Autres articles

Jeudi 2 Février 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Gérant SCPI - Tertiaire – F/H

H/F Consultant en Recrutement FINANCE

Chief Financial Officer - Infrastructure Fund

Analyste Sénior en Evaluation Financière

Avocat(e) junior - M&A / Private Equity - Contentieux

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Lauren Jones joins global team at Open Banking Exchange

Le pionnier de l’Open Banking Bridge muscle son jeu avec la nomination de deux profils d’exception à sa direction

Khalid Dannish, Former CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay, Joins Fasset to Lead Its Ambitions in the Middle East

Government Blockchain Announces Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio to Lead The GBA Identity Management Working Group

Money20/20 appoints Ken Gibbs as Editor-in-Chief

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Un investissement pérenne grâce à la philanthropie des casinos ?

Interview | Passer de transformation à accélération numérique : la suite logique pour les acteurs bancaire et financier ?

Viewpoint: SEC regulation of the digital asset sector

Elron Ventures Enables Global CISOs to Take the Investor Driver's Seat With CyberFuture

FREENOW lance une carte prépayée dédiée à la mobilité personnelle des salariés

Sofacto s’unit à Billwerk et Reepay pour devenir Billwerk+, le leader européen sur le marché de la gestion des abonnements et de la facturation récurrente

Loi de Finances 2024 et mandat de facturation électronique du Contrôle en Continu

Envoyer de l'argent à l'étranger facilement avec Orange Money: une alternative aux virements bancaires

Interview | Laurent Delaporte, groupe Orians

Lauren Jones joins global team at Open Banking Exchange

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Le pionnier de l’Open Banking Bridge muscle son jeu avec la nomination de deux profils d’exception à sa direction

Quadrata Brings Digital Identity to DeFi Through Partnerships

Blockstream Raises USD $125M to Expand Mining Operations

Archivage électronique à l’ère quantique : comment anticiper dès à présent les futures menaces du quantique sur les services numériques de confiance

Bitpanda Technology Solutions launches a SaaS product for Banks, Fintechs and other platforms

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.