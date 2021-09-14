Eggschain Exploring Licensing, Partnerships to Accelerate Growth, Strengthen Support for Individuals, Doctors and Labs

Eggschain, the pioneering authority in blockchain-based digital chain of custody tracking of blood, genome, tissues, organs, DNA, RNA, sperm, eggs, embryos, and other biospecimens, is leaning into the future. After receiving its patent at the beginning of the summer, the healthcare technology company is discussing partnerships and brand extensions across multiple categories, including pharmaceuticals and biotherapeutics, blood and organ registries, chronic care and disaster relief.



Eggschain’s patented technology applies to any situation that involves a patient, their biospecimen, and a lab. Eggschain was born when founder Wei Escala supported a friend through her fertility treatments and saw an opportunity to improve the patient experience and advance the tracking and monitoring process for the professionals treating them. Fertility treatment is demanding and intimate, yet until now, the average person hasn’t been able to track the location and movement of their eggs, sperm and other biospecimens.



“Eggschain delivers medical grade data to individuals in a secure, transparent and universally trackable format,” said Kathleen Tucker, PhD, HCLD, ELD currently serves as Reproductive Physiology and Embryology advisor to Eggschain. “We also provide the means for clinics to monitor their inventory, either personal, such as oocytes and sperm, or lab-related, including equipment inventory and maintenance scheduling. This is relevant across every lab type and holds tremendous potential for the many individuals in search of interactive information and data related to their health and well-being.”



Escala sees the confluence of empowered patients, increasing demand for transparency and security and growing distrust of centralized technology as the nexus of opportunity for Eggschain.



“Eggschain is uniquely positioned to support patients across their lifetimes, starting at birth, the moment their cord blood is harvested and stored, to when they might freeze their eggs, sperm or embryos. The impact can span generations, by enabling families and doctors to securely track and monitor RNA/DNA, genome and stem cells for decades and beyond, through the Blockchain,” said Wei Escala, Founder of Eggschain. “Our software provides a secure method for tracking biospecimens of all kinds while being a solid base for new technologies to develop.”



Eggschain is a female-founded and owned company created by Escala, a software engineer whose passion for women’s health drove her to develop a secure platform to provide transparency and peace of mind for people and families undergoing the emotional and physical demands of IVF. As CEO of Eggschain, Escala has built an all-star team of collaborators comprising technologists, business leaders, physicians and scientists, with a focus on continuing to develop game-changing innovation for patients, doctors, clinics and labs through the Eggschain platform.



Eggschain uses the Stacks blockchain, which allows people to build decentralized applications for Bitcoin, to secure genetic data in an immutable and transparent fashion. This powerful solution to genetic materials tracking helps healthcare professionals maintain a thorough record of the journey each biospecimen has taken and helps mitigate any possible mix ups.



Eggschain recently joined a cohort of 25 blockchain startups who were vetted for and admitted to the Stacks Accelerator Program. The intense three-month program is backed by a leading coalition of Stacks partners, including the Stacks Foundation, Hiro Systems, Freehold, and Daemon Technologies. They have committed an initial $4M USD to support more than one hundred early-stage crypto technology startups with funding, mentorship, and access to the incredible community of Stacks developers. Eggschain will participate in the Stacks Accelerator demo day later this week.



https://eggschain.com/



About Eggschain, INC.

Eggschain is a healthcare technology company and thought leader in the fertility, health tech, family-building and cryogenic preservation industries. Patent-granted and cloud-based, Eggschain is the first blockchain-integrated inventory management and chain of custody technology for tracking bio specimens, including sperm, eggs, embryos, genome, stem cell, tissues and organs, and other genetic material. In partnership with several of the world’s leading experts in reproductive biology, endocrinology and high complexity labs, Eggschain delivers medical grade information and data to individuals undergoing IVF in a secure, transparent and universally trackable format and also provides the means for clinics to monitor their inventory, either personal, such as oocytes and sperm, or lab-related, including equipment inventory and maintenance scheduling. At its core, Eggschain strives to enable better decision-making, preserving the hope of life and helping to advance humanity.



About Stacks

Secure smart contracts and apps for Bitcoin. The Stacks ecosystem is a collection of independent entities, developers, and community members working to build a user-owned internet on Bitcoin. The Stacks 2.0 blockchain extends the design of Bitcoin to enable secure apps and predictable Clarity smart contracts without modifying Bitcoin itself, opening innovation on the network for the first time. The Stacks cryptocurrency (STX) is used as fuel for networking activity and contract execution and can be locked by STX holders via ‘Stacking’ to earn Bitcoin (BTC) rewards for supporting blockchain consensus. Stacks cryptocurrency was distributed to the general public through the first-ever SEC qualified token offering in US history.