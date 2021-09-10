EQONEX announces the launch of an exclusive airdrop

Under the terms of the airdrop, 100 EQO-D will be issued per 1,000 EQO held, and will give traders three unique benefits: trading collateral, gift collateral, and buyback benefits.



Once issued, EQO-D can be used as collateral when trading perpetual futures contracts on EQONEX on a 1 EQO-D to 1 USDC basis up to a maximum of 5,000 EQO-D.



EQO-D recipients who have been allocated more than 5,000 EQO-D can choose to gift some of their remaining EQO-D tokens to new or inactive EQONEX customers (terms and conditions apply).



The third benefit to recipients of EQO-D is the buyback utility in which the EQONEX exchange will buy back eligible EQO-D. Eligible EQO-D holders will benefit from a buyback pool of 200,000 USDC[1] and be able to earn USDC from their tokens by selling them to the exchange.



Traders have until September 19, 2021, to ensure they have 1,000 EQO or more in their EQONEX account to benefit from the EQO-D airdrop on September 20, 2021.



In addition to the EQO-D allocation, traders who sign up, verify their account, and purchase EQO can further benefit from up to $200 in EQO during September 2021.



Neil Sheppard, Chief Product Officer at EQONEX, said: “The upcoming EQO-D airdrop provides an opportunity for EQO holders to experiment with, or increase their, perpetual trading strategies using our advanced trading features such as cross collateral, sub account functionality, and isolated margin whilst benefiting those same holders with increased referral reward opportunities and a buyback."



[1] Terms and conditions apply to qualify for relevant promotions which may be held from time to time.

Disclaimer:

This email and any files transmitted with it are confidential and intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to whom they are addressed. If you have received this email in error please notify the system manager. This message contains confidential information and is intended only for the individual named. If you are not the named addressee you should not disseminate, distribute or copy this e-mail. Please notify the sender immediately by e-mail if you have received this e-mail by mistake and delete this e-mail from your system. If you are not the intended recipient you are notified that disclosing, copying, distributing or taking any action in reliance on the contents of this information is strictly prohibited.

