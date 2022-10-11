Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Europe: Let's be pragmatic and not re-invent the wheel!

On September 26-28, 2022, over 200 international E-Invoicing and E-Reporting experts convened in the beautiful city of Lisbon at the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit. Participants came from large multinational corporates, tax authorities and solution providers. It was the first larger get-together after 3 years of C-19 restricted meetings. But this time with participants from Canada, the US, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, Egypt, and many European countries one finally could breathe the air of a truly global networking again.


E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Europe: Let's be pragmatic and not re-invent the wheel!
E-Invoicing - the new talk of the town

And how the topics have shifted and become mature in the meantime! With the lots of government mandates for E-Invoicing and E-Reporting obligations, IT and process challenges are now being accompanied by VAT challenges to become and stay compliant.

Centralized or decentralized?

That is the question. Although there are different models for E-Invoicing and E-Reporting in place, it is expected that the common framework for the European model will be built on a decentralized approach that allow businesses and countries for enough playfield and time to build an truly interoperable system that satisfies the needs of national tax authorities to close the VAT gap, as well satisfies the needs of corporates to grow in their cross border business without having to face new bureaucratic hurdles. And maybe it will result in more values added for the economies by providing aggregated real-time data, prefilled tax declarations and more...!

DCTCE
Yes, this definitely is THE model that is very likely to become reality in Europe and will be on the forefront of discussions over the next years: A Decentralized Continuous Transaction Controls and Exchange model. A model so promising to be beneficial for all stakeholders and that counts already now on broad support.
Markets have entered a new level in the adoption of E-Invoicing. And with a lot of work already been made, the often-heard lemma was: Let's be pragmatic and not re-invent the wheel!

The journey continues

The next E-Invoicing Exchange Summit will be held in Singapore on December 7 and 8, 2022. Participants may expect in-depth information about recent developments and future trends in the field of E-Invoicing with a focus on APAC countries. Moreover, they will get in personal contact with leading experts from governments and industries to expand their network.

More information on the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit: www.exchange-summit.com

Press Contact
Vereon AG | Public Relations | Hauptstrasse 54 | CH-8280 Kreuzlingen presse@vereon.ch |
www.exchange-summit.com/insights/media-pr

About Vereon AG
Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms to build knowledge, exchange experience and make valuable new contacts.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 11 Octobre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Laetitia Carle, ex Morgan Stanley, rejoint la climate tech Greenly

François Barthelemy nommé Gérant au sein de Gimar&Co

Wefox Appoints Helen Heslop To Board

MANGOPAY nomme Olympe Leflambe au poste de General Counsel, Legal & Compliance

NFT Tech Appoints Frank Guo as Chief Financial Officer

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Europe: Let's be pragmatic and not re-invent the wheel!

Esker et SEIITRA s'allient pour accélérer la dématérialisation des documents

Neeva se lance en Europe et révolutionne le marché des navigateurs web

SINGULIER lance HOLIS, une plateforme d’analyse de données pour l’investissement en private equity

OVER GATE Console Launches, Creating Hyperreal Environments for Metaverse Events

Bybit Celebrates as Max Verstappen Wins Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship

eToro - Le bitcoin se maintient au-dessus de 20 000 $

European Blockchain Convention | 15-17 February, 2023 | Barcelona

GOin, la société d’asset management spécialiste des stratégies diversifiées en crypto-actifs, élargit sa gamme de services et lance une offre dédiée aux CGP

Web3 Gaming Marketplace AQUA.xyz Integrates with Immutable X To Expand Offerings for Core Gamers

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Community Labs Launches Its First Product, Execution Machine (EXM.DEV) - A Decentralized Application Development Platform on the Arweave Blockchain

The sole of money is trust

Web3 Gaming Marketplace AQUA.xyz Integrates with Immutable X To Expand Offerings for Core Gamers

Abu Dhabi to Host Inaugural Middle East Blockchain Awards

1Kosmos Mentioned in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Identity

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.