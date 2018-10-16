DroppTV's Ai Shoppable Media Platform Partners with StarsIn, the Premium Digital Media Platform that connects fans and brands directly with stars and celebrities!

New York based Media Tech innovator DroppTV announces a partnership with StarsIn. StarsIn brings a diverse and exciting celebrity network and user base to the Dropp technology ecosystem taking the StarsIn user experience to the next level. On the other hand, Dropp's proprietary technology will allow StarsIn app users to watch celebrity videos and shop or store the products and services they see in real time with just a click.