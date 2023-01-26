Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Draper Goren Holm to Host 5th Annual Security Token Summit in New York City this June

Draper Goren Holm, producer of some of the world’s top blockchain events, to host its high-powered security token and regulated digital asset event in New York on June 20, 2023.


Draper Goren Holm, the premier early-stage blockchain startup venture studio and fund, as well as producer of the world’s finest quality blockchain events including LA Blockchain Summit, announced today that it will host its 5th Annual Security Token Summit on June 20, 2023 live from the heart of the world’s financial hub, New York City. This summit will mark Draper Goren Holm’s second annual Security Token Summit since it moved the event to New York.

The partners of Draper Goren Holm introduced Security Token Summit in 2019, with a focus on regulated digital assets, to foster dialogue and understanding between industry participants and regulators. The Summit has since become a cornerstone for the financial industry’s discussion about opportunities and challenges surrounding regulation. For 5 years, the exclusive gathering has been regularly considered the preeminent security token and digital asset event of the year. Its significant collection of leading professionals and thought-provoking main stage content provide an unparalleled experience for collaboration, networking and industry progress.

This highly-curated digital securities event features a robust agenda spanning a variety of themes focused on advancing the regulatory conversation in such areas as custody, compliance, regulation, investing, tokenization, standards, issuance, and real estate.

“With the conversation surrounding regulated digital assets growing louder by the day, it's more important than ever that the industry gather to discuss its most pressing matters, alongside the institutional incumbents and regulators, and continue to move this industry forward in unison,” shares Draper Goren Holm founding partner Alon Goren, “where better to host such a pivotal conversation than New York.”

Sponsorship and tickets remain available in limited quantities. Interested participants are encouraged to visit the 5th Annual Security Token Summit website, www.securitytokensummit.com, for more information.

About Draper Goren Holm
Draper Goren Holm, a partnership between Tim Draper, Alon Goren, and Josef Holm, is a venture studio and fund focused on accelerating and incubating early-stage blockchain and fintech startups, while simultaneously producing the industry’s top blockchain and cryptocurrency events, Security Token Summit and LA Blockchain Summit. Portfolio companies include Ownera, LunarCrush, AKRU, Vertalo, CasperLabs, Rivet, Simetria, Return Finance, Dogami and more. More information can be found at https://drapergorenholm.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeudi 26 Janvier 2023




