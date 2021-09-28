DigiMax to Launch CommodityHawk -- AI Driven Commodity Price Trend Prediction Tool for Institutional Investors

In a service that is similar to the CryptoHawk Price Trend Watch, CommodityHawk will be offered to institutional traders and commodity producers seeking to hedge inventory positions or profit from trading. The service will be available before the end of 2021 and will be priced at $US 1,000 per month for 4 commodities and $500 per month for each additional commodity up to a maximum of $3,500 per month. Since direct trials commenced at the beginning of 2021, CommodityHawk has demonstrated an ability to beat buy-and-hold strategies by a significant margin. Accordingly, this prediction tool provides an excellent return on the monthly cost for anyone trading $100,000 or more on average.



Commodity Hawk will be 100% owned by DigiMax but affiliate fees of up to 20% will be shared with Delphi dependent on the number of users they attract to the service. Both DigiMax and Delphi will use their growing global investor channels to share this highly valuable service with users.



DigiMax and Delphi will also commence work immediately on creating sister hedge funds (trading will be simultaneous in each) domiciled in Cayman Islands and in the US. The Cayman fund will likely be available first as it will be registered as a related fund to its Crypto Hedge Fund whereas the US fund will require new registration. At least one of the funds is expected to be operational on or before the end of 2021. These funds will be owned on an equal basis between Delphi and DigiMax and will be enabled to trade all commodities on behalf of unit holders of the fund.



About Delphi

Delphi Analytics is a decade-old technology company that utilizes a variety of data analytics, models and machine learning to generate algorithms to increase predictability and outcomes in trading and corporate financial risk management. Delphi constructs proprietary algorithms and indices (termed AiCi's = Artificial Intelligence Confidence Indices) as well as develops AiCi's for specific/custom use.



About DigiMax

DigiMax is an Artificial Intelligence technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner, and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data and Cryptocurrency technology.

https://digimaxglobal.com/

