Dentons conseille le géant américain Pfizer dans son accord de fusion avec Mylan pour créer la société Viatris

Cette opération exceptionnelle donne naissance au plus grand acteur sur le marché mondial des produits pharmaceutiques génériques, avec des ventes prévues de plus de 19 milliards de dollars. Viatris regroupera des produits phares comme le Tahor, le Viagra, le Celebrex ou encore l’EpiPen.
Selon les modalités de la transaction, les actionnaires de Pfizer détiennent environ 57% des actions ordinaires en circulation de Viatris, tandis que les actionnaires de Mylan en détiennent environ 43%.
Ce regroupement va permettre au géant américain Pfizer de s’engager encore plus dans l’innovation médicale.
L’équipe de Dentons Paris, conseil de Pfizer en France, était dirigée par Jean-Marc Grosperrin (associé en M&A, Global Co-Chair du groupe Life Sciences et Co-Responsable du groupe Life Sciences Europe et à Paris) avec Thierry Renaud de la Faverie (associé en Droit des sociétés) et Emmanuelle De Schepper (Of Counsel en M&A).
Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier conseillait Pfizer sur les aspects fiscaux avec Vincent Agulhon (associé) et Roxane Delmas (collaboratrice).
