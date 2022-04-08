Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Demystifying Crypto

Shedding light on the adoption of digital currencies for payments in 2022.


Demystifying Crypto
Crypto in commerce: what’s really happening?

There’s been a rapid rise in interest in using crypto for buying goods and services. But can the crypto industry win the trust of the wider population? Get insights from over 30,000 consumers and 3,000 merchants on the crypto payments trends and expectations that are shaping the future of commerce.

Is your business ready to meet expectations?

Offering digital currencies as a payment method is helping businesses attract customers. But many are still in the dark when it comes to regulation.
We take a deep dive into the challenges that are holding businesses back – and analyze the risks and rewards that crypto opens up.

Creator culture: what can we learn?

Digital subcultures, from artists to gamers and influencers to side-hustlers, are stretching the limits of what digital currencies can do.

See how these early adopters of crypto, NFTs and web3 are redefining what money means – and resetting mainstream thinking.

Laurent Leloup - Finyear
Advisor / Blockchain, DeFi, ICO, Finance 3.0
Auteur de Blockchain, la révolution de la confiance
"La blockchain n’est pas la révolution tant annoncée, elle n’est que l’outil d’un monde lui-même entré en révolution"


Vendredi 8 Avril 2022




