Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is an emerging crypto innovation that goes beyond banking and beyond borders to create a new internet-native global financial ecosystem.
DeFi has started to reshape global finance and e-commerce, yet the asset category remains mysterious to many investors.
Our first Grayscale DeFi Primer offered an overview of DeFi, discussed use cases, and examined the native tokens of several well-known protocols.
In this DeFi report, we will take a deeper dive into the financial system powering the Web 3.0 crypto cloud economy.
Download the full Report on Decentralized Finance (DeFi) below.
Grayscale_DeFi_Report_Nov2021.pdf (1.75 Mo)
Laurent Leloup
Cofondateur et associé Finyear
"La blockchain n’est pas la révolution tant annoncée, elle n’est que l’outil d’un monde lui-même entré en révolution" (Extrait de Blockchain, la révolution de la confiance).
DeHFi (Decentralized & Hybrid Finance)
