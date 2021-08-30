Deal Box Announces Blockchain Made Easy LLC (“BEASY”) Closes Bridge Offering and Further Advisory Support as BEASY Commences Follow-On Round

The offering will be made solely to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act").



Deal Box is engaged to provide due diligence, investment packaging and strategic advisory services to BEASY, and is actively pursuing opportunities to enhance BEASY’s pipeline and business development opportunities as part of its own broader ecosystem of partners and customers.



CEO John Nance said that “We are excited to be working with the team at BEASY. Its mission is to make blockchain easy, whether that means enabling individuals to seamlessly create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or enabling businesses to establish and manage key business initiatives in a blockchain environment, BEASY’s value proposition is unparalleled. We look forward to continuing to support its efforts in its next phase of capitalization in addition to adding value through strategic introductions across the Deal Box ecosystem.”



BEASY builds blockchain solutions that enable retail and enterprise customers to unlock and realize the wide range of benefits blockchain technologies can deliver. Its flagship product, BEASY Authentication, is initially targeting stakeholders in two key markets: sports & entertainment and supply chain.



Key Differentiators

• Best-in-Class. BEASY Authentication was built for maximum interoperability, to integrate with leading business applications, to enable a broad range of business solutions and to accommodate a broad range of economic models to scale.

• Interoperability. BEASY Authentication runs on a permissioned version of Ethereum using Hyperledger Besu which enables interoperability. Hyperledger is an open-source community focused on developing a suite of stable frameworks, tools and libraries for enterprise-grade blockchain deployments. It is a global collaboration, hosted by The Linux Foundation, and includes leaders in finance, banking, IoT, supply chains, manufacturing and technology. Importantly, BEASY Authentication can also run on Ethereum main net allowing users to move their assets across multiple platforms.

• Flexibility. BEASY Authentication is designed to accommodate any business logic that an individual or enterprise intends to facilitate on the blockchain, permissioned and permissionless. Use cases are only limited by the imagination of our customers, ranging from the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to the management of critical business operations.

• Cost Control. The interoperability and flexibility of BEASY Authentication enables cost control and a broad range of economic models, making it an equally powerful solution for volume-based mass marketing campaigns as it is for premium, bespoke programs.

• Scalable. BEASY Authentication scales both in terms of adding business use capabilities, accommodating a multi-partner ecosystem to the platform and the number of transactions it enables.

Founder and CEO, Bob Kramich said that “Deal Box has a unique understanding of the blockchain economy which has made the process of planning and execution of our offering a smoother and more educational process, in addition to providing additional strategic value through introductions that have extended our growing pipeline of business opportunities and engagements. This is all fundamental to driving shareholder value.”



About Blockchain Made Easy

Blockchain Made Easy (“BEASY”) was formed to provide athletes with a turnkey business management platform that allows them to take control of their professional lives, enhanced by best-in-class blockchain technologies designed to ensure that the many disparate transactions and agreements they enter will be secure, immutable, and auditable.



About Deal Box

Based in Carlsbad, California, Deal Box is a capital advisory firm that provides emerging growth and early-stage companies with a broad range of services including investment packaging, direct public offering advisory and support services, strategic and M&A advisory, as well as financial technologies designed to better enable its clients to navigate the capitalization lifecycle. Deal Box works with companies across a broad range of both traditional and disruptive industries of the future including cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. For more information, go to www.dlbx.io.

