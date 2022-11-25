Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Curve.Finance Launches on Celo

Curve.Finance, one of the largest DEXs and automated market makers (AMM), deploys on Celo, the leading carbon-negative, EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain, using fast, scalable proof-of-stake consensus. The launch is a collaboration among the Celo Foundation, Curve, Stake DAO, and Stake Capital.


- The tier-1 decentralized exchange encourages real-world adoption of crypto assets as a founding member of Celo’s $100M “DeFi for the People” initiative
- Curve’s deployment allows for seamless movement of stable assets on- and off-chain via Wormhole’s Portal token bridge
- Curve joins Uniswap v3 on Celo, one of the world’s few layer-1’s providing access to the largest decentralized exchanges (DEXs)

“Curve is excited to deploy on Celo,” says Julien Bouteloup, who is part of Curve’s core team. “Celo is unique through its mobile-first design with a diverse ecosystem and user base in regions where real-world crypto adoption is highest. Through continued, long-term collaboration, we aim to bring decentralized financial tools to the masses, such as introducing innovations through a forthcoming rewards program using Votemarket by Stake DAO.”

Built for real-world utility, including payment systems, mutual credit, universal basic income (UBI), climate solutions, and borrowing and lending, Celo boasts technical advantages from mobile optimization to the ability to pay for transaction fees using ERC-20 tokens––the Mento protocol, which provides various stable assets to users of the Celo blockchain (cUSD, cEUR, cREAL), aims to launch stable assets in every currency in the world.

“Curve brings greater usability to Celo,” says Nikhil Raghuveera, the Celo Foundation’s Head of Strategy & Innovation, “by making it easier for people to use and swap stable assets for real-world use cases and moving seamlessly on- and off-chain. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Curve’s ecosystem, including Stake DAO and Stake Capital, through future gauge proposals supporting robust, decentralized Web3 infrastructure––which is needed now more than ever.”

Curve and Celo’s partnership dates back to August 2021, when Celo announced its “DeFi for the People” (DFTP) initiative, committing $100M to make decentralized finance (DeFi) broadly accessible to the 6.4 billion mobile phone users around the world. Curve joined DFTP as a founding member, alongside DeFi protocol Aave, DEXs Sushi and Ubeswap, and Valora wallet, among others.

On Celo, Curve joins DEX Uniswap v3, deployed in July 2022. Celo users now have access to the two largest DEXs in the world, both of which use integration with Wormhole, the cross-chain interoperability protocol, and its Portal token bridge.

About Celo
Celo is a carbon-negative, permissionless, layer-1 protocol with a rich ecosystem of global partners building innovative Web3 applications within the DeFi, ReFi, and NFT sectors on Celo. Accessible to anyone with a mobile phone, the Celo ecosystem consists of a decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain technology stack (the Celo Protocol), the CELO native token, and several Mento stable assets (cUSD, cEUR, cREAL) that enable anyone to use digital assets like currency. Launched on Earth Day in 2020, the open source Celo mainnet supports 1,000+ projects created by developers and artists located around the world.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

