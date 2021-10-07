Cryptocurrency and Forex brokers' payment gateway

articles liés
A functioning and secure payment gateway for cryptocurrency and Forex brokers are critical for a new company owner to consider. So which suppliers should I think of?
Why are brokers required to establish a connection with a payment provider?
Traders who open an account on your platform may expect a variety of simple deposit and withdrawal options. Furthermore, Forex and cryptocurrency brokerage companies guarantee that traders are not faced with any financial problems.
On the other hand, Brokers are seen as high-risk companies by international payment systems such as VISA and MasterCard, preventing direct cooperation. In the case of financial institutions, a similar situation occurs. Nevertheless, these companies manage the deposits and withdrawals of traders securely and straightforwardly.
On the other hand, payment providers provide Forex or cryptocurrency broker companies with many alternatives.
Which methods of deposit and withdrawal are the most popular?
Consider the payment alternatives accessible while searching for a top-rated supplier. The following methods are widely accepted as the most common:
- Debit and credit cards are accepted. However, around 70% to 80% of traders prefer to deposit and withdraw money through bank cards (American Express, MasterCard, VISA).
- E-wallets. While Neteller and Skrill are the most popular electronic wallets, having a variety of options is beneficial.
- Wire Transfers. Approximately 5-10% deposit funds through SEPA and SWIFT transactions on a periodic basis.
Never restrict your traders' deposit and withdrawal choices since they need to choose the most convenient method. Additionally, consider the regional aspect to provide your customers with the most relevant approaches.
Fully integrated brokerage solutions
If you're unsure how to start a crypto exchange or how to start a Forex business, turnkey solutions are the ideal approach to get started.
B2Broker, an industry leader, provides two complete solutions: FX brokerage and Crypto brokerage. The business owner obtains a firm that is already licensed and linked to reputable payment processors. Additionally, the service offers premium components such as the finest matched trader's room and the White Label trading platform.
As so, you are miraculously going through all the levels without encountering any difficulties. The service teleports to the terminus. B2Broker combines innovation and corporate expertise to ensure the success of your company!
