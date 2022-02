Crypto trading: big fee or no-fee future

Source image: https://www.businessofapps.com/data/cryptocurrency-app-market/ But, the direction for crypto trading fees may be changing and heading to zero. This may present a problem for most of the 313 exchanges in the market.Robinhood already charges retail investors zero fees to trade crypto. But just because it’s commission-free, that doesn’t mean Robinhood comes at no cost to users. Robinhood makes money from crypto the same way that it makes money from stocks. It sends trades to market-makers that complete the transactions and take a cut of the spread between the bid and ask price. They then send a rebate back to Robinhood.But just as Robinhood forced other stockbrokers to lower their lucrative commissions to zero in order to stay competitive, similar downward price pressure could be building in crypto.Big brands can get away with murder because they have built a loyal customer base and charge high fees when others offer the same product at a cheaper price. Cryptocurrency trading is riskier than traditional assets, mainly the risk of being hacked or scammed and having your funds stolen. Retail customers with limited knowledge of the crypto market will always choose a brand they know and trust as their safe, trustworthy trading option, and are willing to pay a premium for peace of mind.When a product becomes a commodity, just like in other industries (CPG, automotive, or others), brand value is the only thing that separates a company and its products from its competitors. This is why Coinbase can charge high fees and why Crypto.com is advertising on the Super Bowl and spending $100 million on advertising The Super Bowl is perhaps the best vehicle for smaller brands to generate awareness and because crypto is considered risky, advertising at an event like the Super Bowl adds legitimacy and trust.Any way you look at it, customers will end up paying to trade crypto whether through a fee or a spread. It could be a while before fees start dropping at least by the bigger brands in the market.In 22 years from now, how will we look back on “Crypto Bowl”?“History is filled with almost, with those who almost adventured, who almost achieved,” Matt Damon tells the camera as he saunters through a virtual “museum of bravery” displaying an array of milestones in human achievement. “Then, there are others, the ones who embrace the moment and commit,” he continues as he walks past a mountaineer. The video clip ends with Damon telling us: “Fortune favors the brave.”No one can predict what will happen, but these brute-force tactics may pay off for crypto brands and signal a whole new phase of adoption.