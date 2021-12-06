Crypto investing your first $1,000 in 2022?

In the past couple of days, the entire crypto market has taken a pounding. The price of bitcoin dropped on the morning of Saturday, plunging by more than 20% to $42,000 with Ether following suit, falling as low as $3,500. The drop has been brewing for a while now and gathered steam this week after the coming out of the latest Covid-19 variant, Omicron, and the comments by the Federal Reserve that monetary support for markets is soon going away. The Fed’s move would mean less money flowing into bonds, which would lower bond prices and lift their yields, making them less attractive to own. Some are using this drop in crypto prices as an opportunity to “buy the dip.” The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced his country had “bought the dip”, buying another 150 BTC at a price just over $48,000. Today, bitcoin’s price bounced back but remained under $50,000. Since the beginning of 2021 bitcoin is up 63%. What are you planning on doing in 2022? Will you be buying crypto?After reading Satoshi Nakamoto’ white paper, it was clear to me why bitcoin was created. While cryptocurrencies are fascinating, because of their technology and decentralized nature, the market is still very nascent, filled with challenges and traps. Today, there are thousands of coins, and sorting through the noise can be difficult for any retail investor.I’ve been working in this space for the last five years, mostly building tech with the aim to improve the crypto experience, but I’ve also dabbled with investing. By no means, would I call myself a professional investor, but I’ve been buying different coins, mostly choosing them based on what I think of their long-term impact.Normally, I buy every month, investing in the coins I already own or in new projects that I find interesting. My strategy is simple. Buy and hold.Like anyone else, I look at the price and I try to get in as early as possible or buy as cheap as possible when dips happen, but beyond price, I select coins based on other indicators: market cap, trends in the market, coin utility, technology adoption, and traction, what VCs are investing in and the project’s longevity.Today I hold 27 different coins, which I bought at different times. For each of these coins, I have purchased a minimum of $100. Some were before Dec 6, 2020, and others were purchased during 2021. Since the initial investment on each asset and depending on market conditions, I have followed with more investment, watering the winners.