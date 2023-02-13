Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Crypto Wallet Security Layer Webacy Raises $4M

Webacy has announced the successful closure of a $4M seed round to support its goal of making web3 safer. gmjp led the round which also included Gary Vaynerchuk and AJ Vaynerchuk, Mozilla Ventures, Soma Capital, DG Daiwa Ventures, Quantstamp, CEAS Investments, Dreamers, and Miraise.


Crypto Wallet Security Layer Webacy Raises $4M
The event is Webacy’s second round of financing, following a pre-seed raise in late 2021. Notable previous investors include Pareto Holdings, Quiet Capital, LOI Venture, MetaverseHQ, and Origin Protocol. The two rounds bring Webacy’s total financing to over $5M.

Louis Kang, Partner at gmjp, said: “We’re excited to back incredible founders building important companies that solve important problems in the world today in web3. Digital assets are going to become more pervasive as part of our daily lives. Ownership is one element, but protection is just as important. We’re excited to invest in Webacy and to bring this enhanced digital safety to the masses.”

AJ Vaynerchuk, Partner at VaynerFund, said: “We’ve seen a huge need for safety products amongst our communities at VaynerSports Pass and Veefriends. Our brand clients see the need to engage their customers while maintaining responsible and safe habits. No one wants to make the wrong move that might get them hacked. This feeling is mitigated by solutions like Webacy.”

Webacy is building comprehensive and easy-to-use products to help people protect their self-custodied digital assets. The company’s protection technology doesn’t require custody or storage of keys. With the mass movement of assets off centralized environments into self-managed wallets, protection is more important than ever.

Webacy’s Safety Suite of products includes Wallet Watch (for real-time wallet monitoring), Backup Wallet (for loss of access, keys, or phrases), Panic Button (to bulk send assets to a safe house wallet in case of an exploit or hack), and Crypto Will (to ensure assets are in the hands of beneficiaries and loved ones in the event of death). Webacy has built its products using smart contract technology. The customer is able to sign their own smart contracts to set triggers that enable the transfer of assets to backup wallets and beneficiaries.

“Webacy helps create intelligent tools using smart contracts the way they were meant to be used,” said Maika Isogawa, CEO and Founder of Webacy. “To welcome the next billion users to web3, we’ll need a safe environment that allows everyone to transact and own assets with the power to protect themselves. Billions of dollars worth of crypto was stolen and misplaced in 2022. We’re creating a safer web3 for everyone.”

Launching of Safety Suite

The seed round coincides with the public launch of Webacy’s Safety Suite. This enables consumers to protect multiple wallets and any type of Ethereum asset along with a wallet monitoring service called Wallet Watch that is free for a limited time. Anyone can use Webacy’s wallet monitoring service to get notified of transactions and approvals in real-time via SMS or email. This allows them to identify suspicious and/or known activity across their hot and cold wallets.

Webacy’s Panic Button, Backup Wallet, and Crypto Will are covered by a subscription plan. However, holders of the company’s access pass NFT, Grimmies, get yearly access with a certain number of assets that can be protected. Other partners under Webacy’s Season Pass program can also access the rest of the Safety Suite without a subscription for a limited time. Webacy has announced partnerships with multiple companies, NFT projects, and DAOs to help bring their product to a blockchain-native audience.

Communities such as TokenAcademy 333, MetaverseHQ, VaynerSports Pass, DeGen Sports, Rug Radio, Unstoppable Domains, and Ninjalerts have access to Webacy. Webacy has also announced its first wallet partnership with Arculus (NASDAQ:CMPO), a leading hardware wallet, with similar pricing and membership access privileges.

Learn more: https://webacy.com.

About Webacy
Founded by Stanford graduates and blockchain technologists, Webacy is creating a safer web3 for everyone through wallet protection. Webacy has created a Safety Suite of products including Wallet Watch, Backup Wallet, Panic Button, and Crypto Will, all backed by powerful smart contracts that never use keys or passwords. By constantly innovating new methods to bring control back to the user, Webacy is creating the ultimate protection layer for digital assets.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Autres articles

Lundi 13 Février 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

1 Sénior & 1 Manager en TS/Modeling Financier

Sénior en M&A Litigation/Forensic Advisory (2-4 ans)

Gérant SCPI - Tertiaire – F/H

H/F Consultant en Recrutement FINANCE

Chief Financial Officer - Infrastructure Fund

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank

Mathilde Ffrench est nommée Chief Blockchain Officer

Vivien & Associés consolide son équipe Corporate / M&A et coopte Lisa Becker et Julien Koch en qualité d’associés

Le cabinet de conseil en compliance PROETIC renforce son expertise anticorruption avec l’arrivée de Cyrille Fagniot, directeur conseil

Aprio Names Adam Rimes as Firm's New Chief Financial Officer

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Comment les responsables de l’expérience client peuvent-ils aider leur entreprise à sortir renforcée d’une crise financière ?

La force de la tendance

Crypto Wallet Security Layer Webacy Raises $4M

Sesame Labs Launches Marketing Platform for Web3 Companies with $4.5 Million in Funding

Onboarding Client : définition et fonctionnement du processus

Former Singapore Parliamentarian's Swiss Digital Assets Company Receives Regulatory Approval

Gamma.io Announces No-Code Creator Platform for Native #Bitcoin Ordinals NFTs

Fintech M&A on Rise as Companies Seek to Establish Stronger Foothold in the Market

Crise imminente externe à l’entreprise – Les actions pratiques du RSSI

John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Moonstake Partners with Humans.ai to Help Advance Artificial Intelligence on the Blockchain and Support the AI Startup's Expansion in Asia

Gamma.io Announces No-Code Creator Platform for Native #Bitcoin Ordinals NFTs

1 Sénior & 1 Manager en TS/Modeling Financier

The Intriguing things about Slot Machine and try slot machines

Fintech M&A on Rise as Companies Seek to Establish Stronger Foothold in the Market

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.