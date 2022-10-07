Cozy Web3 Movement: Cozies announces minting of Cozies NFTs for October 10th

Inspired by lo-fi anime aesthetics, sci-fi, and streetwear culture, the Cozies collection is made up of ERC721A 10,000 NFTs, each intentionally crafted to reflect a Cozy futuristic reality.



As a Web3-native well-being brand, Cozies is aiming to empower and encourage NFT owners to expand on their character’s stories after they go on a journey of self-exploration. To achieve this, the team is creating platforms and an immersive digital world scape to enable Cozy culture to exist in holders’ daily lives and make the Cozies universe feel complete.



The aim is to bring together a forward-thinking collective of independent innovators, wanderers, and peace seekers who have left an unsustainable culture of never-ending hype and risky ventures to face a new direction – toward the self and a shared vision of the future, knowing lifelong growth is achieved and experienced together.



“Cozies is an advocacy movement that sprang forth from some of the problems arising from Web3,” says Andrew Fai, CVO (Chief Visionary Officer). “We want to introduce a more calm, collected, and reflective mindset to render the space more welcoming and positively impactful on individual well-being.”



The team’s focus is on developing suites of tools, engaging activities, and support processes that enable holders of Cozies to use their owned NFT IP, and the wider Cozies branding material, in all manner of desired applications. This will aid the process of decentralized brand growth by enhancing utilization possibilities for holders.



These NFTs will be utilized as decentralized identifiers so that Cozies holders can use their on-chain Cozies credentials to gain access to an engaging world of well-being on the internet. Holders will be able to benefit from persistent identities and collect digital souvenirs, mementos, and credentials to take with them in their wallets. These will mark an individual’s well-being journey and help build a unique on-chain identity.



About Cozies

Cozies is a Web3-native, immersive well-being brand leading a new global movement toward a “Cozy” culture, which they define as being comfortable with who you are, what you own, and where you are going.

The organization and project are focused on creating unique, decentralized, digital identities that unlock a wider potential for well-being and immersive experiences, as well as working with the community to develop tools (public goods for holders) that enable expanded utilization possibilities for holders’ intellectual property (IP) in order to aid decentralized brand growth.

The project has gotten immense success with over 100k Twitter followers and continues to make strides with the “Cozy” culture. With prior experience in developing immersive digital experiences and operating in globally renowned companies, the team behind Cozies is ready to bring Cozy culture to Web3.

