Covid-19 : Les principales fédérations de bailleurs et la Caisse des dépôts ont appelé leurs adhérents à suspendre les loyers des TPE et des PME

Les principales fédérations de bailleurs et la Caisse des dépôts et consignations ont appelé leurs adhérents à suspendre les loyers des TPE et des PME qui sont contraintes de fermer en application de l’arrêté du 15 mars 2020, et à leur proposer des échéanciers de remboursement sans pénalités, adaptés à leur situation une fois que l’activité aura repris. Ils ont également recommandé à leurs adhérents d’étudier avec bienveillance les demandes de suspension de loyers qui seraient faites par les autres entreprises touchées par la crise.
Bruno Le Maire a déclaré « Le geste de solidarité des bailleurs commerciaux envers les locataires est exemplaire. Je les remercie de leur solidarité. En suspendant les loyers et en proposant des échéanciers de remboursement adaptés, ils soulagent la trésorerie des petites entreprises. C’est vital pour elles aujourd’hui et demain, pour les aider à redémarrer une fois que cette crise sans précédent sera passée. »
Paris, le 21 mars 2020
COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE
Cabinet de Bruno Le Maire
cabinets.finances.gouv.fr
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
