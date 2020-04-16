Covid-19 : La création d'une "avance de trésorerie remboursable" est un soulagement

articles liés
Malgré quelques difficultés inhérentes au nombre de dossiers à traiter en un temps record et parfois la lourdeur administrative de certains réseaux bancaires, la mise en place du prêt garanti par l’Etat (PGE) s’effectue dans des conditions plutôt satisfaisantes. Cependant, certaines entreprises, notamment celles qui sont mal notées, se voient refuser l’accès aux emprunts bancaires.
La création d’une « avance remboursable » annoncée ce matin par le ministre de l’Economie et des Finances, Bruno Le Maire, à l’intention des PME non éligibles au PGE et qui ne trouvent pas de trésorerie pour redémarrer est donc sur le principe une bonne nouvelle. Son remboursement devra toutefois être étalé dans le temps.
En parallèle, il est impératif d’accélérer l’ouverture effective du PGE aux entreprises en redressement judiciaire.
Par ailleurs, la CPME estime nécessaire de donner la possibilité aux entreprises ayant eu recours au PGE de passer le différé de remboursement à 24 mois et de permettre un amortissement sur 10 ans. En outre, il serait utile, par souci de transparence et de maîtrise des coûts, de connaître lors de la signature du prêt, le taux d’intérêt applicable dans le futur.
EN SAVOIR PLUS ET CONTACTER LA CPME
Organisation patronale des PME françaises, la CPME fédère 150 000 PME employant 3 millions de salariés dans tous les territoires, y compris l’outre-mer. Ex-CGPME, elle a changé de nom en 2017 pour devenir la CPME.
www.cpme.fr
