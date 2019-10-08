Copper has $600m in soft commitments for Gram storage as it is the first institutional custodian to generate secure keys for Gram investors

articles liés
Copper, the London-based custodian for digital assets, is the first institutional custodian to integrate the Telegram Open Network (TON) key generator. This allows investors that took part in the $1.7 billion fundraise to receive their Gram tokens from Telegram.
This news follows an email sent on Wednesday, 2nd October from Telegram announcing to investors that the Telegram Open Network is planned to be launched in late October.
With Integration complete Copper enables Gram investors to create Gram private and public keys from within the safety of the Copper Unlimited application, the “cold”section of Copper’s digital ecosystem – which its clients already use for safe storage of up to 78 other digital assets. Copper has won multiple awards for its blockchain innovation and custody services.
Copper’s custody application will also support staking, settlement, and trading of Gram tokens.
Copper already has $600m in soft commitments for Gram storage from existing clients who were early investors in Gram fundraising.
Dmitry Tokarev, Founder & CEO of Copper, has commented: Telegram’s project has been eagerly anticipated since its impressive and widely-covered fundraise in 2018. Now TON is set to launch in late October, Copper is happy to offer public and private keys to Gram investors looking for additional security for their investment.
Telegram delivering on its fundraising promises is a big step in terms of showcasing maturity and credibility in the blockchain industry – and we are very proud to support it using our institutional-grade digital ecosystem.”
About Copper.co
Copper designs & develops the award winning infrastructure which enables institutions to acquire, store, and trade digital assets in a manner which satisfies global investors and regulatory standards. Its multi-signature safeguarding application allows institutions to have complete certainty that their capital is not at risk of theft, whether it be from hackers or bad players in the industry.
https://copper.co
