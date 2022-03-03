The bridge between DeFi (Decentralized Finance) and TradFi (Traditional Finance)

Copper.co Named to the 2022 CB Insights Blockchain 50 -- List of Most Innovative Blockchain Startups CB Insights today named Copper.co, the multi-award-winning provider of digital asset custody and trading solutions, to its second annual Blockchain 50, which showcases the 50 most promising blockchain and crypto companies in the world.





"2021 was the year blockchain entered our mainstream vocabulary,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. "It powers some of our most innovative and cutting-edge technologies. Last year, we saw incredible success from the Blockchain 50 winners. This year, included among the winners we have 31 unicorns, 41 mega-rounds, and representation from 15 countries. We're excited to follow their journeys and see their success in 2022."



Dmitry Tokarev, CEO Copper.co commented. “We’re delighted to have received this recognition from CB Insights. The accelerated increase in engagement in this nascent asset class over the past 18 months, has led institutions to search for solutions to the most common obstacles to trading crypto – security and speed. The goal of our technology is to ensure that digital assets can be traded as effectively and securely as other asset classes. Our ClearLoop product instantly settles trades and without having to pre-fund exchanges, a game changer for investors. We will continue to build out our product offering to keep pace with industry developments and maintain Copper’s status as a best-in-class solution for institutional crypto investment.”



Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Blockchain 50 from a pool of over 3,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.



Copper, which was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, has raised $84.3m of funding to date, most recently via a $75m Series B, which included a $25m extension led by Alan Howard. In October 2021, the former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Lord Hammond of Runnymede, joined the team as a Senior Adviser. Copper was also recently named top five in Sifted’s annual analysis of the fastest growing fintechs in Europe, owing to an explosive 350% increase in team growth over the course of 2021. Copper’s client base now stands at over 400 institutions worldwide.



2022 Blockchain 50 Investment Highlights:



● Unicorns: 31 of the 50 companies (62%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding round.

● Funding trends: These 50 companies raised $13.2B in equity funding in 2021 across 83 deals (excluding token sales).

● Mega-rounds: In 2021, there were 41 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year’s Blockchain 50, nearly half of the total deal count.

● Global representation: This year’s winners are based in 15 countries, with 44% of the companies based outside of the US. After the US (28 companies), the UK is home to the second most Blockchain 50 companies (5), followed by Canada, France, Singapore, and Switzerland (all at 2).

● Top investor: Coinbase Ventures is the most active investor in this year’s Blockchain 50, having invested in 16 of the 50 companies. Andreessen Horowitz is second with 14 companies, followed by Paradigm at 13.



About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights.

www.cbinsights.com



About Copper.co

Founded in 2018 by Dmitry Tokarev, Copper provides a gateway into the crypto asset space for institutional investors by offering custody, trading, and settlement solutions across 450 crypto- assets and more than 40 exchanges. It is committed to providing flexible solutions for institutional investors that can adapt to the changing crypto asset space, while enabling far greater transparency and control for asset managers.

Copper’s fully integrated products are unique in the crypto-asset space. Underpinned by multi- award-winning custody, Copper has built the comprehensive and secure suite of tools and services required to safely acquire, trade, and store cryptocurrencies.

At the core of Copper’s infrastructure is ClearLoop, a framework that connects the universe of exchanges in one secure trading loop — with real-time settlement across multiple networks. Integrated with market leading spot and derivative crypto exchanges, ClearLoop has already transformed the way in which institutional investors can engage in the crypto asset space since it was launched in May 2020.

www.copper.co

