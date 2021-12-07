Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance, DeFi
              


Connecting MetaMask to Binance Smart Chain and other networks made easy with Umbria’s ‘Connect Portal’


Umbria’s Connect Portal automatically connects a MetaMask wallet to any EVM compatible chain (such as Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Avalanche) in a couple of clicks.



- Enables automatic MetaMask configuration to any EVM compatible chain -

Umbria Network - a project, which has Online Blockchain plc as its co-ordinator, administrator and advisor - is further simplifying DeFi with its Connect Portal.

The tool enables anyone in the crypto community to automatically connect a MetaMask wallet to any Ethereum-style/EVM compatible chain - such as Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Avalanche - almost instantly. This removes the need to manually configure RPC connections, which is a cumbersome and technically challenging process.

Anyone needing to add a chain/s quickly and easily to their MetaMask simply goes to: https://umbria.network/connect/ and chooses the network they want to connect with from the extensive dropdown list. They can search by network name, native currency or RPC. Once the selection has been made, the MetaMask modal automatically appears, and the user just clicks ‘approve’ to complete the process. The Connect Portal also provides useful information regarding the connected chain such as chainID and a link to the network's native blockchain explorer.

Similarly, anyone can automatically connect their MetaMask wallet to a network just by typing a URL into their browser, for example:
https://umbria.network/connect/polygon
https://umbria.network/connect/bsc
https://umbria.network/connect/binance-smart-chain

The web page detects which chain the user wants to connect to and does all the work.

“This is another example of how Umbria is making it easier for anyone to use DeFi, NFTs and related technologies. The protocol is doing all the heavy lifting and removing the complicated technical processes, which are often a barrier to so many people entering the space,” said Oscar Chambers, Co-lead Developer at Umbria. “The Connect Portal means no one will ever need to set up a new chain manually in their MetaMask wallet again. It’s also a great way to avoid being scammed.”

About Umbria
https://umbria.network/
Umbria is a Decentralised Finance protocol, which is demystifying and simplifying DeFi and getting more people earning greater income on their crypto.

The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:
1. A Cross-chain Asset Bridge: enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks.
2. A Staking Pool: users can earn interest on their crypto-assets by providing liquidity to the bridge.
3. A Decentralised Exchange (DEX) an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts, governed entirely on-chain. Fast and cheap token swapping
UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.

