Coinsquare Appoints Martin Piszel as New CEO to Lead the Next Phase of Acceleration in the Digital Asset Sector

Piszel is an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience in the capital markets and electronic trading sectors, most recently as Head of Corporate Development at Tradelogiq Markets Inc.



“Coinsquare is entering a new phase in its development and growth as we move ever closer to regulation and to strengthening our position as Canada’s leading digital asset trading platform,” said Jason Theofilos, Chair of the Board. “Martin’s extensive experience in regulated capital markets and the electronic trading space will bolster Coinsquare’s already extremely strong leadership team, and drive further innovation and growth in this next phase of the company’s journey.”



Prior to TradeLogiq Piszel served as Head and Managing Director, Alternative Execution and Prime Brokerage at CIBC World Markets, and as a member of the Bank’s Equities Management Committee. He also co-founded Alpha ATS, which was later sold to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TMX) and was Vice President, Sales and Marketing at E*Trade Canada.



"It's been my honour to lead Coinsquare through an exciting transitional phase that saw rapid growth and expansion in the Canadian market, strengthened regulatory alliances, and technological advancements in our trading platform and mobile apps,” said Stacey Hoisak. “With significant progress made in realizing the company’s vision to bring the digital currency revolution to all Canadians, it is the right time for this transition to the next leader of Coinsquare. I look forward to working closely with Martin and the rest of the leadership team on driving the implementation of Coinsquare’s longer-term strategies.”



“I am excited to join Coinsquare and its talented team. My extensive capital markets experience will help accelerate Coinsquare’s ongoing goal towards being a fully regulated entity, and strengthen its market position as Canada’s most trusted digital asset exchange. Canadian digital currency adoption still has a long way to go and Coinsquare is well positioned to lead and educate Canadians on this emerging asset class.” said Martin Piszel.



“On behalf of the board I would like to thank Stacey for her leadership and significant contributions to Coinsquare, not least as CEO where she successfully steered the company through a significant period of growth and further down the path of full regulatory compliance,” said Jason Theofilos. “Under her leadership, Coinsquare was able to leverage strong market conditions and strengthened partnerships, secure external capital investments and embark on a new phase of company expansion. As President and Chief Legal Officer, Stacey will continue to play a key role in the future of the Company, and we look forward to continuing to work alongside her.”



About Coinsquare

Since 2014 Coinsquare has provided digital asset traders with a proprietary trading platform engineered to deliver a robust, secure, and intelligent interface for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and other digital assets. Coinsquare’s products and services also include Coinsquare Wealth for qualified individuals and institutions. Our Wealth service offers customers an OTC desk featuring institutional grade liquidity, dedicated account management from one of our experienced Account Directors, and a suite of other investment products focused on digital assets.

https://coinsquare.com

