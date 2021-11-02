Corporate Finance News
              


Mardi 2 Novembre 2021

CoinSmart Now Registered as a Restricted Dealer in Canada; Registration Paves the Way for Public Listing


CoinSmart Financial Inc., (“CoinSmart”) the online crypto asset trading platform that makes the buying, selling, and holding of cryptocurrencies accessible and safe for all Canadians, today announced that its wholly owned operating subsidiary Simply Digital Technologies Inc. is now registered as a restricted dealer under securities laws across Canada.



articles liés
CoinSmart becomes one of only a few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.
CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have a global presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries. The Canadian securities dealer registration will accelerate CoinSmart’s momentum in rolling out numerous exciting initiatives over the coming months including:

• public listing on a regulated Canadian exchange
• the addition of new crypto assets
• the launch of a mobile app for iOS and Android devices
• extending operations to multiple exciting jurisdictions
• public listing on a European exchange

“CoinSmart is delighted to have received approval from the Ontario Securities Commission and securities regulators across Canada for CoinSmart to become registered as a restricted dealer,” said CEO, Justin Hartzman. “Today’s announcement is an important step in CoinSmart’s journey to be the largest crypto trading platform in Canada. With the digital asset industry growing at such rapid rates, this registration allows CoinSmart to continue expanding our operations in Canada and offering Canadians the best trading platform service in the country. As one of the first crypto companies in Canada to be registered under securities laws, CoinSmart is now strongly positioned to continue to grow alongside the broader industry..”

The Ontario Securities Commission Order can be found here.

About CoinSmart
CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered digital asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, combined with the seamless ability to on-ramp and off-ramp fiat. Clients' security and protection is CoinSmart's primary focus. CoinSmart is registered as a money services business with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) in Canada and in multiple jurisdictions and as a restricted dealer with the securities regulatory authorities across Canada.
CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency customer and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer success/support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care.
https://www.coinsmart.com/

------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
    This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
Finyear Coffee: Your Morning Newsletter
Flux RSS