CoinSmart Now Registered as a Restricted Dealer in Canada; Registration Paves the Way for Public Listing

CoinSmart becomes one of only a few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.
CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have a global presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries. The Canadian securities dealer registration will accelerate CoinSmart’s momentum in rolling out numerous exciting initiatives over the coming months including:
• public listing on a regulated Canadian exchange
• the addition of new crypto assets
• the launch of a mobile app for iOS and Android devices
• extending operations to multiple exciting jurisdictions
• public listing on a European exchange
“CoinSmart is delighted to have received approval from the Ontario Securities Commission and securities regulators across Canada for CoinSmart to become registered as a restricted dealer,” said CEO, Justin Hartzman. “Today’s announcement is an important step in CoinSmart’s journey to be the largest crypto trading platform in Canada. With the digital asset industry growing at such rapid rates, this registration allows CoinSmart to continue expanding our operations in Canada and offering Canadians the best trading platform service in the country. As one of the first crypto companies in Canada to be registered under securities laws, CoinSmart is now strongly positioned to continue to grow alongside the broader industry..”
The Ontario Securities Commission Order can be found here.
About CoinSmart
CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered digital asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, combined with the seamless ability to on-ramp and off-ramp fiat. Clients' security and protection is CoinSmart's primary focus. CoinSmart is registered as a money services business with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) in Canada and in multiple jurisdictions and as a restricted dealer with the securities regulatory authorities across Canada.
CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency customer and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer success/support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care.
https://www.coinsmart.com/
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
