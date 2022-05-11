Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Cogniteam Raises $5.6M in Series A to Enhance Nimbus, the Low-Code AI Robotics Platform

Cogniteam boosts collaborative robotic development capabilities, helping companies bring new robotic programs to market in a fraction of the time. “Our low-code approach to robotics development is changing the programming landscape,” said Dr. Yehuda Elmaliach, Co-Founder & CEO of Cogniteam.


Cogniteam, a robotics development company that recently launched the Nimbus robotics AI operating platform, announced the closing of a $5.6 million in series A. The round of funding comprised the previous investors of Seabarn Management, (Andrew Owens) and UK-based Panthera family office members. This round enables Cogniteam to boost product development and Nimbus sales further as the robotics revolution continues to show both consumer and commercial demand.

Developing a modern robotics system is traditionally a time-consuming process where software engineers yield their development to hardware engineers until they complete the build-out of physical systems needed to meet project specifications. This requires the full robotics concept to deployment process to take up to 6 years. During this time, technological development moves forward, making hardware, software, and control systems obsolete by the time new robots are deployed commercially.

“We reimagined what is possible to accelerate and future-proof robotic development with the Nimbus platform,” said Dr. Yehuda Elmaliach, Co-Founder & CEO of Cogniteam. “Nimbus’ low-code approach is changing the programming landscape by offering a simulated environment where software developers can thoroughly test their capabilities before the prototype physical robot build-out has been completed.”

Alongside this virtual testing environment, developers can select pre-built software packages from the popular ROS operating system, NVIDIA’s ISAAC SDK GEMs toolset, and field-tested algorithms that were developed in-house by Cogniteam. Once mobilized, Nimbus-operated robots are kept up to date throughout their life with the latest software developments and AI learnings through regular Cloud updates and lesson sharing.

These funds will enable Cogniteam to expand sales and support teams to onboard more companies who want to enable their robots with field-tested features. “We seized the opportunity to increase our investment in Cogniteam following the successful launch of Nimbus and the team’s demonstrated ability to surpass critical milestones,” said lead investor Andrew Owens. Cogniteam’s proven capabilities have generated exciting demand from the market, which the investors are excited to facilitate.”

In addition to the new round, Cogniteam has been handpicked to co-lead a $20 million Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) consortium, funded by the Israeli Innovation Authority. Together with other leading Israeli private and academic institutions, they are working on verbal and non-verbal communication gestures that robots can use to engage with society as they execute tasks.

In line with their mission of easy adoption of advanced capabilities, Cogniteam will open the consortium’s capabilities to their Nimbus platform for companies to utilize.

