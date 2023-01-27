Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Closing the gap: The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit is now operating globally

After successful conferences in Miami, Lisbon and Singapore, the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit is coming to Dubai on February 21 and 22, 2023 for the first time. By closing the gap in the MEA region, the conferences now operate as a networking and information platform for E-Invoicing and VAT reporting related topics globally.


The conference will bring together industry leaders and experts to discuss the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities in the rapidly evolving landscape for E-Invoicing and tax reporting in the Middle East and Africa. The agenda covers the latest news and topics such as:

+ Implementation of E-Invoicing / Real-time Reporting in the Middle East and Africa
+ E-Invoicing regulatory developments in the region and globally
+ E-Invoicing and VAT Reporting: Developments in the European Union
+ Adopting Peppol for E-Invoicing and Continuous Transaction Controls
+ Utilizing the lessons learned from Oil & Gas deploying E-Invoices globally
+ E-Invoicing in Saudi Arabia as an extension to the economic renaissance: Updates and what to expect
+ E-Invoicing in Africa: Latest developments and plans ahead
+ The next steps towards a truly global interoperability

Information on the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit and special ticket rates valid for public sector and typical senders of a high volume of invoices: www.exchange-summit.com/dubai

About Vereon AG
Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms to build knowledge, exchange experience and make valuable new contacts.
vereon.ch

