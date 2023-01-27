Closing the gap: The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit is now operating globally

The conference will bring together industry leaders and experts to discuss the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities in the rapidly evolving landscape for E-Invoicing and tax reporting in the Middle East and Africa. The agenda covers the latest news and topics such as:
+ Implementation of E-Invoicing / Real-time Reporting in the Middle East and Africa
+ E-Invoicing regulatory developments in the region and globally
+ E-Invoicing and VAT Reporting: Developments in the European Union
+ Adopting Peppol for E-Invoicing and Continuous Transaction Controls
+ Utilizing the lessons learned from Oil & Gas deploying E-Invoices globally
+ E-Invoicing in Saudi Arabia as an extension to the economic renaissance: Updates and what to expect
+ E-Invoicing in Africa: Latest developments and plans ahead
+ The next steps towards a truly global interoperability
Information on the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit and special ticket rates valid for public sector and typical senders of a high volume of invoices: www.exchange-summit.com/dubai
About Vereon AG
Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms to build knowledge, exchange experience and make valuable new contacts.
vereon.ch
E-Invoicing Exchange Summit: Finyear is a media partner.
+ Implementation of E-Invoicing / Real-time Reporting in the Middle East and Africa
+ E-Invoicing regulatory developments in the region and globally
+ E-Invoicing and VAT Reporting: Developments in the European Union
+ Adopting Peppol for E-Invoicing and Continuous Transaction Controls
+ Utilizing the lessons learned from Oil & Gas deploying E-Invoices globally
+ E-Invoicing in Saudi Arabia as an extension to the economic renaissance: Updates and what to expect
+ E-Invoicing in Africa: Latest developments and plans ahead
+ The next steps towards a truly global interoperability
Information on the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit and special ticket rates valid for public sector and typical senders of a high volume of invoices: www.exchange-summit.com/dubai
About Vereon AG
Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms to build knowledge, exchange experience and make valuable new contacts.
vereon.ch
E-Invoicing Exchange Summit: Finyear is a media partner.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Autres articles
-
Tokenise Europe 2025: Initiative aims to drive tokenisation
-
Cornet Vincent Ségurel lance avec Ziplo une offre de constitution de preuve numérique, horodatée par blockchain
-
Aegis Custody and Lido Partner to Offer Qualified Custodial Services for Liquid Staking
-
Les sportifs qui investissent dans la finance décentralisée
-
Est-il viable d'ajouter le bitcoin au commerce du pétrole ?