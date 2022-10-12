Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
ClinicalSquared Partners with Solve.Care to Create Web3 Health Networks on the Blockchain

ClinicalSquared to act as authoring agents, enabling quicker turn-around time for the deployment of digital health networks on the Solve.Care Platform.


Solve.Care (https://solve.care/), a healthcare platform company that leverages blockchain to deliver better care and ClinicalSquared (www.clinicalsquared.com), a multi-disciplinary technology consulting company specializing in custom software development, today announced that they have joined forces to create Web3 health networks on the Solve.Care Platform. The announcement was made at the Blockchain & Infrastructure Conference held at the National Press Club in Washington DC, and organized by the Government Blockchain Association.

The decentralized Care.Platform from Solve.Care allows for the quick creation and deployment of interoperable health networks. Governments, businesses and even individuals can author their own networks using the Care.Labs low-code development portal.

Digital health networks on the Care.Platform are known as Care.Networks. Data in Care.Networks are stored on decentralized nodes, where all interactions and transactions are automatically tokenized. They can be authored without the need for any Web3 or blockchain knowledge. Care.Network owners can also opt to outsource the authoring of their Care.Networks to any third party or utilize ClinicalSquared, having been appointed as the official authoring agent of Care.Platform.

Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care said, "Having ClinicalSquared on board, enables for our clients to have their Care.Networks rolled out to the market at an even quicker timeframe. While our clients are in the best position to know when they want from their Care.Networks, they may not always have the capacity to author them. It is about giving our clients options that best serve their interests."

Marquis Allen, CEO of ClinicalSquared said, "We are excited to partner with the Solve.Care team, leveraging our skills, technical resources, and formidable experience in the healthcare IT sector to accelerate the development of blockchain-featured healthcare solutions. We welcome the opportunity to serve."

Both ClinicalSquared and Solve.Care are members of the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) (https://gbaglobal.org/). The GBA is an association that connects people and organizations with blockchain technology-based solutions to problems typically faced by government entities.

