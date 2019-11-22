Clifford Chance intervient dans le cadre de l'émission obligataire inaugurale Tier 2 de RCI Banque

articles liés
Il est prévu que les obligations feront partie des fonds propres Tier 2 du groupe RCI Banque, renforçant ainsi ses fonds propres réglementaires et optimisant sa structure de capital. Le produit de l'émission sera utilisé par RCI Banque pour ses besoins généraux. Les obligations sont admises à la négociation sur Euronext Paris, un marché réglementé.
Clifford Chance a conseillé RCI Banque sur cette opération, avec une équipe composée de Cédric Burford, associé, Auriane Bijon, counsel, et Alexander Tollast, avocat, sur les aspects de marchés de capitaux et une équipe composée de Frédérick Lacroix, associé, Hélène Kouyaté et Louis-Auguste Barthout, avocats, sur les aspects réglementaires.
Les managers chefs de file (BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Natixis et UniCredit Bank AG) étaient conseillés par Allen & Overy Paris avec une équipe composée d'Hervé Ekué, associé, Soline Louvigny, counsel, et Emilie Ferré, avocate.
A propos de Clifford Chance
Présent à Paris depuis près de 60 ans, Clifford Chance, cabinet international d'avocats d'affaires de référence, accompagne ses clients, entreprises françaises et internationales, institutions financières, entreprises publiques et autorités locales, sur l’ensemble des aspects juridiques de leurs opérations stratégiques en France et à l’international.
Reconnue pour ses expertises sectorielles et ses solutions innovantes, notre équipe de plus de 170 avocats dont une quarantaine d'associés, offre la combinaison unique d'une couverture internationale parfaitement intégrée (avec 32 bureaux répartis dans 21 pays) et de savoir-faire techniques et sectoriels d’excellence dans de nombreuses disciplines du Droit des affaires.
cliffordchance.com
