Clifford Chance est intervenu en tant que conseil dans le cadre de la plus importante titrisation jamais connue en Pologne

articles liés
-
Investissements ISR - ESG : quand la finance s'engage
-
Pacte productif pour le plein emploi : discours de Bruno Le Maire du mardi 15 octobre 2019
-
Etude sur la sensibilisation à la DSP2 : disparités entre les attentes des commerçants et celles des consommateurs européens
-
Algeco digitalise sa facturation clients à l’échelle européenne grâce à Esker
-
Dématérialisation des factures en environnement SAP : ITESOFT lance le connecteur le plus performant du marché
C’est donc un volume de 2,5 milliards de PLN (575 millions d’EUR) de titres adossés à des actifs qui a été cédé à un groupe d’investisseurs internationaux, comprenant le Groupe BEI, Citi Handlowy et d’autres investisseurs européens. La BEI a souscrit 1,54 milliard de PLN (355 millions d’EUR) d’obligations et le FEI a participé à la transaction en qualité de garant des titres de premier rang à hauteur de 390 millions de PLN (90 millions d’EUR). Ce programme représente la plus importante titrisation qu’ait connue le marché polonais.
L'équipe Clifford Chance était dirigée par Jonathan Lewis et Grzegorz Namiotkiewicz, associés, ainsi que Jan Zdzienicki, of counsel. Ils étaient également accompagnés par Simeon Radcliff, associé, ainsi que Sara Somogyi, Mateusz Chruściak, Paweł Zagórski et Fadzai Mandaza, avocats senior.
A propos de Clifford Chance
Présent à Paris depuis près de 60 ans, Clifford Chance, cabinet international d'avocats d'affaires de référence, accompagne ses clients, entreprises françaises et internationales, institutions financières, entreprises publiques et autorités locales, sur l’ensemble des aspects juridiques de leurs opérations stratégiques en France et à l’international.
Reconnue pour ses expertises sectorielles et ses solutions innovantes, notre équipe de plus de 170 avocats dont une quarantaine d'associés, offre la combinaison unique d'une couverture internationale parfaitement intégrée (avec 32 bureaux répartis dans 21 pays) et de savoir-faire techniques et sectoriels d’excellence dans de nombreuses disciplines du Droit des affaires.
www.cliffordchance.com
L'équipe Clifford Chance était dirigée par Jonathan Lewis et Grzegorz Namiotkiewicz, associés, ainsi que Jan Zdzienicki, of counsel. Ils étaient également accompagnés par Simeon Radcliff, associé, ainsi que Sara Somogyi, Mateusz Chruściak, Paweł Zagórski et Fadzai Mandaza, avocats senior.
A propos de Clifford Chance
Présent à Paris depuis près de 60 ans, Clifford Chance, cabinet international d'avocats d'affaires de référence, accompagne ses clients, entreprises françaises et internationales, institutions financières, entreprises publiques et autorités locales, sur l’ensemble des aspects juridiques de leurs opérations stratégiques en France et à l’international.
Reconnue pour ses expertises sectorielles et ses solutions innovantes, notre équipe de plus de 170 avocats dont une quarantaine d'associés, offre la combinaison unique d'une couverture internationale parfaitement intégrée (avec 32 bureaux répartis dans 21 pays) et de savoir-faire techniques et sectoriels d’excellence dans de nombreuses disciplines du Droit des affaires.
www.cliffordchance.com
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.